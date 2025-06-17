Silvaco Group, Inc. to Host Tech Talk on Ecosystem Expansion and Innovative Products

Silvaco will host a tech talk on ecosystem expansion for semiconductor innovation on June 25, 2025, at 10 AM ET.

Silvaco Group, Inc. will host a tech talk titled “The Diffusion of Innovation: Investing in the Ecosystem Expansion” on June 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The event aims to provide investors and analysts with insights into how Silvaco is expanding its ecosystem for innovative products like the Fab Technology Co-Optimization™ (FTCO) solution, and will feature a Q&A session with management. Chief Revenue Officer Ian Chan will present the session, which will be available for live streaming and later as a replay on the company’s investor relations website. Silvaco specializes in TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions for semiconductor design and digital twin modeling powered by AI, serving various markets including automotive, memory, and 5G/6G.

Potential Positives

Silvaco is hosting a tech talk aimed at investors and analysts, highlighting its focus on expanding its ecosystem and providing insights into innovative products, which may strengthen investor relations and interest.

The presentation will include a Q&A session with management, allowing direct engagement and transparency, which can enhance investor confidence.

The announcement showcases Silvaco's commitment to innovation with its signature Fab Technology Co-Optimization™ (FTCO) solution, emphasizing its role in the semiconductor industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses on a tech talk rather than providing substantial new information about product releases or financial performance, which might signal a lack of significant updates to stakeholders.



The mention of the event is an attempt to engage stakeholders, which could indicate that the company feels the need to enhance investor communication or support amid potential scrutiny.



Without concrete details regarding product enhancements or financial outlook, the press release may fail to generate excitement or confidence among investors regarding Silvaco's future growth.

FAQ

What is the focus of Silvaco's upcoming tech talk?

The tech talk focuses on "The Diffusion of Innovation: Investing in the Ecosystem Expansion" to discuss extending Silvaco's product ecosystem.

When is the Silvaco tech talk scheduled?

The tech talk is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Who will present the tech talk for Silvaco?

Ian Chan, the Chief Revenue Officer of Silvaco, will present the tech talk.

How can I access the tech talk event?

The event will be available via live webcast and as a replay on Silvaco’s investor relations website.

What solutions does Silvaco Group provide?

Silvaco provides TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions for semiconductor design and AI-driven digital twin modeling.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SVCO Insider Trading Activity

$SVCO insiders have traded $SVCO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHERINE S. NGAI-PESIC has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $200,289 .

. BABAK A. TAHERI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $122,992 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. YELENA I. PESIC has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,763 shares for an estimated $104,842 .

. ILLIYA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $73,156

RYAN A BENTON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 168 shares for an estimated $777

$SVCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $SVCO stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO, “Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software, today announced it will host a tech talk exploring “The Diffusion of Innovation: Investing in the Ecosystem Expansion”.





This session is intended to provide investors and analysts with an in-depth understanding of how Silvaco is expanding the ecosystem for its innovative products, including the Fab Technology Co-Optimization™ (FTCO) solution. There will also be an opportunity for Q&A with management.







Event Details:









Event Title: “The Diffusion of Innovation: Investing in the Ecosystem Expansion”



Date/Time: Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time



Presenter: Ian Chan, Chief Revenue Officer











A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the event will be available on the company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.silvaco.com/



.







About Silvaco Group, Inc.







Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at



silvaco.com





.









Contacts







Media Relations:





Tiffany Behany,



press@silvaco.com







Investor Relations:





Greg McNiff,



investors@silvaco.com





