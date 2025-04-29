Silvaco Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tech-X Corporation to Enhance Multi-Physics Simulation Capabilities

Silvaco Group has acquired Tech-X Corporation to enhance multi-physics simulation capabilities in semiconductor and photonics industries.

Quiver AI Summary

Silvaco Group, Inc. announced its acquisition of Tech-X Corporation, a leader in multi-physics simulation software utilized in various applications such as Photonics and Plasma Dynamics. This move is set to enhance Silvaco's digital twin modeling capabilities by integrating Tech-X's advanced tools with Silvaco's Victory TCAD platform, leading to improved accuracy and efficiency in semiconductor and photonics simulations. Silvaco's CEO, Babak Taheri, emphasized that the acquisition aligns with their growth strategy in AI applications and that Tech-X’s CTO, John Cary, will contribute valuable expertise to bolster innovation. The partnership aims to leverage combined technological strengths to expand opportunities in the semiconductor and photonics markets.

Potential Positives

Silvaco Group, Inc. announced the strategic acquisition of Tech-X Corporation, enhancing its expertise in multi-physics simulation software relevant to semiconductor design and digital twin modeling.

The integration of Tech-X's advanced tools with Silvaco's Victory TCAD platform is expected to improve simulation speed and accuracy, enabling more precise digital twin models for semiconductor devices and processes.

This acquisition aligns with Silvaco's growth strategy to expand into AI applications, potentially increasing its market presence and customer base in the rapidly growing photonics market.

The addition of Professor John Cary, an expert in computational physics, to Silvaco's team is likely to accelerate innovation and strengthen the company's technical capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could hinder the company's growth and success following the acquisition.

There is a potential risk that Silvaco may fail to successfully integrate Tech-X Corporation, which could lead to unanticipated costs and liabilities that negatively impact financial performance.

Concerns about the slower-than-expected development of the markets for Silvaco's products and services could result in operating results and cash flows fluctuating more than anticipated.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition announced by Silvaco?

Silvaco announced the acquisition of Tech-X Corporation, a leading provider of multi-physics simulation software.

How will Tech-X's technology benefit Silvaco customers?

Tech-X's technology will enhance Silvaco’s digital twin models, improving accuracy in semiconductor and photonics applications.

Who is leading Tech-X and what is their experience?

Professor John Cary, with over 40 years of experience in computational physics, is Tech-X's CTO and will join Silvaco.

What industries will benefit from this acquisition?

The acquisition will benefit the semiconductor and photonics industries through advanced simulation technologies and modeling.

How does Silvaco plan to expand after this acquisition?

Silvaco aims to leverage Tech-X's capabilities to expand its offerings in AI applications and multi-physics simulation technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SVCO Insider Trading Activity

$SVCO insiders have traded $SVCO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC GUICHARD (See Remarks) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $179,855

KATHERINE S. NGAI-PESIC sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $126,620

YELENA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $75,991

ILLIYA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $73,156

RYAN A BENTON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 168 shares for an estimated $777

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SVCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $SVCO stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SVCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SVCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SVCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SVCO forecast page.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO) (“Silvaco” or the “Company”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced the strategic acquisition of



Tech-X Corporation



, a leading provider of multi-physics simulation software used in applications such as Photonics, Electromagnetics and Plasma Dynamics.





Tech-X cutting-edge tools enable:







Multi-physics simulation of electromagnetic, and electrostatics in complex dielectric and metallic environments;



Multi-physics simulation of electromagnetic, and electrostatics in complex dielectric and metallic environments;



Combination of computational speed leveraging GPUs, and high-fidelity results for Photonics applications;



Combination of computational speed leveraging GPUs, and high-fidelity results for Photonics applications;



Plasma Dynamics simulation trusted by engineers and researchers in aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing; and



Plasma Dynamics simulation trusted by engineers and researchers in aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing; and



Monte Carlo simulation solution used for radiation analysis in aerospace applications.







By combining Tech-X’s unique multi-physics simulation tools with Silvaco’s Victory TCAD platform, customers will be able to create more accurate digital twin models for photonics, semiconductor devices and wafer-scale plasma etching —accelerating innovation across the industry. Tech-X brings deep expertise to Silvaco in developing state-of-the-art algorithms that harness high-performance, multi-node GPU-based computing to significantly improve simulation speed and accuracy.





“Bringing Tech-X’s expertise and multi-physics simulation technology into Silvaco represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy for expansion into AI applications with technologies, talent and new customers,” said Babak Taheri, CEO of Silvaco. “By leveraging our TCAD foundation, we are expanding further into fast multi-physics transistor-level simulation from device to wafer-scale geometries, for photonic components, processes, materials, and plasma modeling. We’re also thrilled to welcome Professor John Cary to the team. His 40+ years of experience in computational physics will play a key role in accelerating our innovation and expanding our presence in the rapidly growing photonics market.”





“We are excited to join forces with Silvaco and take advantage of the many synergistic capabilities between our organizations,” said John Cary, CTO of Tech-X and Professor of Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder. “By leveraging Silvaco’s global reach and strong technical team, we see tremendous opportunities to expand the application of Tech-X’s advanced photonics and plasma modeling technologies across the semiconductor and photonics industries.”





Needham & Company acted as financial advisor to Silvaco in the transaction.







About Silvaco







Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at silvaco.com



.









Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Silvaco’s acquisition of Tech-X Corporation, technologies and product offerings, business strategy, plans and opportunities, industry and market trends including TAM estimates and the expected benefits and impact of the transaction and combined business on Silvaco’s growth. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Silvaco’s control. For example, the markets for Silvaco’s products and services may develop more slowly than expected or than they have in the past; operating results and cash flows may fluctuate more than expected; Silvaco may fail to successfully integrate Tech-X Corporation; Silvaco may fail to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; Silvaco may incur unanticipated costs or other liabilities in connection with acquiring or integrating Tech-X Corporation; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the transaction on relationships with third parties, including employees, customers, partners and competitors; Silvaco may be unable to motivate and retain key personnel; changes in or failure to comply with legislation or government regulations could affect post-closing operations and results of operations; and macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions could deteriorate. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Silvaco’s views as of the date of this press release, and Silvaco disclaims any obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events.







Contacts







Media Relations:





Tiffany Behany,



press@silvaco.com







Investor Relations:





Greg McNiff,



investors@silvaco.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.