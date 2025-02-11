News & Insights

BioTech
SILO

Silo Pharma's SP-26 Shows Promising Initial Safety And Absorption Data For Pain Relief

February 11, 2025 — 10:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) on Tuesday announced positive early findings from its ongoing study evaluating the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of SP-26, a novel ketamine-based extended-release implant designed for chronic pain and fibromyalgia.

Key Findings from the Study:

-- No serious side effects or discomfort observed in animal testing following subcutaneous implantation.

-- Early pharmacokinetic data indicates promising absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) profiles.

-- The study is progressing toward its final safety and pharmacokinetic data, with reports expected in March 2025.

-- The successful outcome could support SP-26's potential as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain and fibromyalgia.

Silo Pharma remains optimistic about SP-26's clinical potential and plans to advance its development for FDA approval.

SILO closed Monday's (Feb.10 2025) trading at $1.54 down 5.52%. In premarket trading Tuesday, the stock is up by 1.94% at $1.56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SILO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.