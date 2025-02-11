Silo Pharma's SP-26 Shows Promising Initial Safety And Absorption Data For Pain Relief

(RTTNews) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) on Tuesday announced positive early findings from its ongoing study evaluating the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of SP-26, a novel ketamine-based extended-release implant designed for chronic pain and fibromyalgia.

Key Findings from the Study:

-- No serious side effects or discomfort observed in animal testing following subcutaneous implantation.

-- Early pharmacokinetic data indicates promising absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) profiles.

-- The study is progressing toward its final safety and pharmacokinetic data, with reports expected in March 2025.

-- The successful outcome could support SP-26's potential as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain and fibromyalgia.

Silo Pharma remains optimistic about SP-26's clinical potential and plans to advance its development for FDA approval.

SILO closed Monday's (Feb.10 2025) trading at $1.54 down 5.52%. In premarket trading Tuesday, the stock is up by 1.94% at $1.56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.