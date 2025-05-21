Silo Pharma Partners With Resyca For Intranasal PTSD Drug Study

(RTTNews) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) has announced a partnership with medical device company Resyca BV to conduct a drug-device study supporting the FDA IND submission for its lead asset SPC-15, an intranasal treatment for PTSD.

The study will generate final device data and documentation for the IND filing, which Silo plans to submit later this year.

The nasal spray device is designed to deliver SPC-15 directly to the brain, bypassing the blood-brain barrier to potentially improve onset time and safety.

SPC-15 is a 5-HT4 receptor agonist targeting stress-induced psychiatric conditions such as PTSD and anxiety. The drug is being developed under the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway and in collaboration with Columbia University.

Two additional IND-enabling studies are underway, including a GLP-compliant toxicology and toxicokinetics study and a 7-day large animal toxicology study requested by the FDA.

Silo holds exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize SPC-15. The company's broader pipeline includes therapies for chronic pain, fibromyalgia, Alzheimer's disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Currently, SILO is trading at $0.47, down 3.82 percent on the Nasdaq.

