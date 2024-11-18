Silo Pharma discloses ‘promising results’ from preclinical study on SPC-15

The company states: “Silo Pharma (SILO) announced promising results from a preclinical study on SPC-15. This new formulation, which targets both the serotonin 5-HT4 receptor, 5-HT4R, and the NMDA receptor, NMDAR, has shown potential as a treatment for major depressive disorder, MDD, and other severe stress-related conditions. The study highlights the proposed efficacy of combining SPC-15, a 5-HT4R agonist, with an NMDAR antagonist to treat stress-induced behaviors. Results from animal models indicate that this dual-target approach may offer additional efficacy in treating severe conditions compared to using either agent alone, suggesting a potential enhanced therapeutic effect for managing severe psychiatric conditions. By simultaneously targeting 5-HT4R and NMDAR, the combined treatment demonstrated significant improvement in behavioral outcomes related to severe stress-induced conditions as compared to using either agent alone. The combination therapy showed a marked reduction in stress behaviors in animal models, indicating potential benefits for patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression. Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma, stated: ‘In our opinion, our dual-action strategy with SPC-15 demonstrates the potential to provide an effective treatment option for patients experiencing severe and relapsed stress-related disorders.’ “
