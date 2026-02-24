Silo Pharma Announces $1 Mln Share Buyback Program; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that its board of directors has authorised a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1 million of the company's common stock.

Following the news, SILO shares are up 32.75% to $0.37 in the premarket.

The company may purchase common stock on the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, in compliance with the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.

The company had 13.32 million shares of common stock outstanding as of November 13, 2025, as reported in its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2025.

The company is developing therapeutics for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), stress-induced anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Silo Pharma's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal prophylactic for PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders.

The company is planning to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA for a Phase 1 clinical trial of SPC-15 as a treatment for PTSD this year and commence its first-in-human (FIH) SPC-15 trial after FDA clearance.

The other investigational products in the pipeline include SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS).

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Silo Pharma reported a wider net loss of $1.20 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with $0.95 million, or $0.31 per share, in the prior year.

The firm reported licence revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, flat with the prior year.

SILO has traded between $0.22 and $1.49 in the last one year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.28, down 1.82%.

