Silicon Motion UFS Validated on Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8295P Platform

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO has announced that its Universal Flash Storage (UFS) solution has passed compatibility validation with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit SA8295P platform. This important milestone ensures that automotive manufacturers can confidently integrate Silicon Motion’s UFS technology into their next-generation cockpit designs based on the SA8295P chipset.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8295P is a cutting-edge automotive platform designed to power AI-driven smart cockpits. Built using a 5nm process node, it supports high-performance computing, multiple high-resolution displays and ASIL-B functional safety. Silicon Motion’s UFS solution complements this by offering high-speed data access, enhanced reliability and advanced UFS 3.1 features such as HS-Gear4 with dual-lane support and command queuing.

The solution is engineered to operate across extended temperature ranges and supports flexible storage capacities, making it ideal for the performance and safety demands of modern automotive systems.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

Management highlighted that its work with Qualcomm extends beyond the SA8295P to other platforms like the Snapdragon Ride Flex (SA8775P) and Snapdragon Ride ADAS (SA8650P), which are key to powering modern infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Silicon Motion is known for its reliable, standards-compliant NAND storage solutions tailored specifically for automotive applications, including AI cockpits, ADAS and telematics. Its products meet rigorous automotive requirements, offering certifications such as AEC-Q100, ISO 26262 for ASIL-B functional safety, ISO 21434 for cybersecurity, IATF 16949 for supply chain compliance and ASPICE for software and systems development and Automotive Service Packaging (ASP).

The company’s automotive-grade SSDs, eMMC and UFS solutions are already deployed in vehicles from leading global manufacturers, making Silicon Motion a trusted partner in the evolution of in-vehicle computing.

Silicon Motion has expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. The company is building on this momentum with the upcoming launch of its next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers. Silicon Motion’s eMMC is showing strong signs of recovery, thereby adding to the strength of its overall embedded storage market that comprises both SSD controllers and eMMC embedded memory. As market trends suggest that the balance is shifting from eMMC 4.5 to eMMC 5.0, the company foresees lucrative prospects for eMMC 5.1 controller sales.

SIMO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Silicon Motion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Silicon Motion have surged 40.2% over the past six months compared with the Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s 27.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB, Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT and NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR. BLKB, CVLT and NTGR sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while meeting in one and missing in the other, with the average surprise being 1.2%. In the last reported quarter, BLKB delivered an earnings surprise of 6.67%. Its shares have lost 15.7% in the past year.

Commvault’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.7%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 10.75%. Its shares have surged 43.3% in the past year.

NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 179.12%. In the last reported quarter, NTGR delivered an earnings surprise of 105.71%. Its shares have surged 90.9% in the past year.

