Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with 13% Sequential Sales Decline and Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

Silicon Motion's Q1 2025 sales fell 13% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y; new $50M share repurchase program announced.

Quiver AI Summary

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing a 13% decrease in net sales sequentially and a 12% decline year-over-year, totaling $166.5 million. Sales of SSD controllers decreased by 10% to 15% compared to the previous quarter and 20% to 25% year-over-year, while eMMC and UFS controller sales dropped 15% to 20% quarter-over-quarter. The company announced a $50 million share repurchase program and its net income fell to $19.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted ADS, down from $21.6 million in Q4 2024. Despite facing challenging macroeconomic conditions, the CEO noted stronger-than-anticipated demand for certain products, particularly in the PCIe Gen 5 segment, attributing this to growing AI applications. Looking ahead, Silicon Motion expects new product launches and a potential revenue rebound in the latter half of 2025, targeting a $1 billion revenue run rate by year-end.

Potential Positives

Announced a new $50 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in the company's future and commitment to returning value to shareholders.



Gross margin improved to 47.1%, reflecting effective cost management despite revenue declines.



Reported better-than-expected demand for industry-leading controllers, particularly driven by AI inference needs, indicating strong product relevance and market position.

Potential Negatives

First quarter sales decreased by 13% sequentially and 12% year-over-year, indicating a significant decline in performance.

Net income decreased from $21.6 million in the previous quarter to $19.5 million, which raises concerns about profitability.

All key product segments experienced notable sales declines, including a 35% to 40% decrease in SSD solutions sales year-over-year, suggesting potential issues with demand or market competitiveness.

FAQ

What were Silicon Motion's sales figures for Q1 2025?

Silicon Motion's net sales for Q1 2025 were $166.5 million, a decrease of 13% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y.

How did SSD controller sales perform in Q1 2025?

SSD controller sales decreased between 10% to 15% Q/Q and 20% to 25% Y/Y in Q1 2025.

What financial actions did Silicon Motion take recently?

The company announced a new $50 million share repurchase program and repurchased $24.3 million of ADSs in Q1 2025.

What is the outlook for revenue in Q2 2025?

Management expects Q2 2025 revenue to be between $175 million and $183 million, reflecting a 5% to 10% increase Q/Q.

What are Silicon Motion's future product plans?

The company plans to launch new controllers and expand its automotive product portfolio to drive future growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SIMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $SIMO stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SIMO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIMO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 11/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SIMO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SIMO forecast page.

Full Release







Business Highlights











First quarter of 2025 sales decreased 13% Q/Q and decreased 12% Y/Y





SSD controller sales: 1Q of 2025 decreased 10% to 15% Q/Q and decreased 20% to 25% Y/Y





eMMC+UFS controller sales: 1Q of 2025 decreased 15% to 20% Q/Q and decreased 0% to 5% Y/Y





SSD solutions sales: 1Q of 2025 decreased 20% to 25% Q/Q and decreased 35% to 40% Y/Y







First quarter of 2025 sales decreased 13% Q/Q and decreased 12% Y/Y



Announced new $50 million share repurchase program











Financial Highlights





















1Q 2025 GAAP













1Q 2025 Non-GAAP*













• Net sales





$166.5 million (-13% Q/Q, -12% Y/Y)





$166.5 million (-13% Q/Q, -12% Y/Y)









• Gross margin





47.1%





47.1%









• Operating margin





5.9%





8.9%









• Earnings per diluted ADS





$0.58





$0.60









* Please see supplemental reconciliations of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to all non-GAAP financial measures mentioned herein towards the end of this news release.





TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion,” the “Company” or “we”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the first quarter of 2025, net sales (GAAP) decreased sequentially to $166.5 million from $191.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income (GAAP) decreased to $19.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted American depositary share (“ADS”) (GAAP), from net income (GAAP) of $21.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted ADS (GAAP), in the fourth quarter of 2024.





For the first quarter of 2025, net income (non-GAAP) decreased to $20.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), from net income (non-GAAP) of $29.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), in the fourth quarter of 2024.





All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.









First Quarter of 2025 Review









“Despite the challenging macro environment in the first quarter of 2025, we executed our plan and delivered quarterly revenue at the high end of our guided range and delivered another quarter of gross margin expansion,” stated Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our industry leading PCIe Gen 5 controller experienced stronger than expected demand during the quarter, partially driven by growing AI inference demands from white box server makers leveraging more mainstream hardware components. Our eMMC and UFS controllers also experienced better than expected demand given a rebound in the smartphone market and our ongoing market share gains. While the near-term remains challenging given the broader economic challenges associated with tariffs and potential trade wars, we remain focused on delivering strong, sustainable long-term growth through product diversification; expanding into new markets; and growing market share across our portfolio of consumer, enterprise, automotive, industrial and storage solutions.”







Key Financial Results













($ in millions, except per ADS amounts)









GAAP









Non-GAAP













1Q 2025









4Q 2024









1Q 2024









1Q 2025









4Q 2024









1Q 2024











Revenue





$166.5





$191.2





$189.3





$166.5





$191.2





$189.3









Gross profit





$78.4





$87.6





$85.1





$78.4





$87.9





$85.2











Percent of revenue









47.1%









45.8%









45.0%









47.1%









46.0%









45.0%











Operating expenses





$68.6





$69.9





$67.2





$63.6





$58.3





$62.5









Operating profit





$9.8





$17.7





$18.0





$14.9





$29.6





$22.6











Percent of revenue









5.9%









9.3%









9.5%









8.9%









15.5%









12.0%











Earnings per diluted ADS





$0.58





$0.64





$0.48





$0.60





$0.87





$0.64















Other Financial Information













($ in millions)









1Q 2025









4Q 2024









1Q 2024











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period





$331.7





$334.3





$349.3









Routine capital expenditures





$7.0





$7.3





$5.0









Dividend payments





$17.0





$16.8





$16.8









Share repurchases





$24.3





--





--









During the first quarter of 2025, we had $11.7 million of capital expenditures, including $7.0 million for the routine purchases of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $4.7 million for building construction in Hsinchu, Taiwan.









Returning Value to Shareholders









On February 6, 2025, we announced that our Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of our ADSs over a six-month period. In the first quarter of 2025, we repurchased $24.3 million of our ADSs at an average price of $56.96 per ADS.









Business Outlook









“We are rapidly expanding our market opportunities as we invest in new products and enter new markets, which we anticipate will drive improved revenue and profitability for many years to come. In 2025, we expect to benefit from the introduction of several new products, including our 8-channel PCIE Gen 5 controller, our 4-channel PCIe Gen 5 controller targeting the mass market that will be introduced in late 2025, our higher-end UFS 4.1 and new low-cost UFS 2.2 controllers that will ramp in the second half of 2025. We introduced our first MonTitan enterprise/AI-class products at the end of 2024, and we expect these to ramp-up production with our first customers in the second half of 2025. Additionally, we continue to expand our automotive product portfolio and our market share across multiple applications. While the near-term environment remains challenging given the macro environment, including the potential impact of tariffs and potential trade wars, we continue to believe we will see a strong rebound in the consumer markets in the second half of 2025, enhanced by our new product introductions, and we continue to target a revenue run rate of $1 billion as we exit the year.”





For the second quarter of 2025, management expects:











($ in millions, except percentages)









GAAP









Non-GAAP Adjustment









Non-GAAP











Revenue





$175 to $183





+5% to 10% Q/Q





--





$175 to $183





+5% to 10% Q/Q









Gross margin





47.0% to 48.0%





Approximately $0.1*





47.0% to 48.0%









Operating margin





6.6% to 9.2%





Approximately $3.1 to $4.1**





8.9% to 10.9%









* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.





** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $3.1million to $4.1 million of stock-based compensation and dispute related expenses.







Conference Call & Webcast:







The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on April 30, 2025.







Conference Call Details







Participants must register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below. Conference access information (including dial-in information and a unique access PIN) will be provided in the email received upon registration.





Participant Online Registration:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5c69a4c2d96041b59a2bf8a51cec1881









A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at





www.siliconmotion.com





.







Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), gross margin (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), operating margin (non-GAAP), non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.





Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:







the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;



the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;



the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;



the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;



a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and



a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and



an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.







The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:







Stock-based compensation expense



consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.







Restructuring charges



relate to the restructuring of our underperforming product lines, principally the write-down of NAND flash, embedded DRAM and SSD inventory valuation and severance payments.







Dispute related expenses



consist of legal, consultant, other fees and resolution related to the dispute.







Foreign exchange loss (gain)



consists of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items, which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.







Realized/Unrealized loss (gain) on investments



relates to the disposal and net change in fair value of long-term investments.









Silicon Motion Technology Corporation





Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)























For Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31,













Dec. 31,













Mar. 31,

















2024













2024













2025

















($)













($)













($)











Net Sales





189,311









191,160









166,492









Cost of sales





104,191









103,560









88,125









Gross profit





85,120









87,600









78,367









Operating expenses





























Research & development





54,392









54,156









55,026









Sales & marketing





6,304









7,360









7,115









General & administrative





6,474









8,350









6,460









Operating income





17,950









17,734









9,766









Non-operating income (expense)





























Interest income, net





3,066









3,768









2,929









Foreign exchange gain, net





588









1,046









373









Realized/Unrealized gain(loss) on investments





(1,608)









956









3,296









Subtotal





2,046









5,770









6,598









Income before income tax





19,996









23,504









16,364









Income tax expense (benefit)





3,980









1,935









(3,099)









Net income





16,016









21,569









19,463





































Earnings per basic ADS





0.48









0.64









0.58









Earnings per diluted ADS





0.48









0.64









0.58







































Margin Analysis:































Gross margin





45.0%









45.8%









47.1%









Operating margin





9.5%









9.3%









5.9%









Net margin





8.5%









11.3%









11.7%







































Additional Data:































Weighted avg. ADS equivalents





33,508









33,690









33,634









Diluted ADS equivalents





33,701









33,814









33,827













































Silicon Motion Technology Corporation





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results





(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)



























For Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31,













Dec. 31,













Mar. 31,













2024













2024













2025













($)













($)













($)













Gross profit (GAAP)







85,120









87,600









78,367













Gross margin (GAAP)









45.0%









45.8%









47.1%









Stock-based compensation (A)





72









162









73









Restructuring charges





-









164









-











Gross profit (non-GAAP)







85,192









87,926









78,440













Gross margin (non-GAAP)









45.0%









46.0%









47.1%







































Operating expenses (GAAP)







67,170









69,866









68,601









Stock-based compensation (A)





(3,093)









(9,585)









(4,738)









Dispute related expenses





(1,532)









(1,999)









(277)











Operating expenses (non-GAAP)







62,545









58,282









63,586







































Operating profit (GAAP)







17,950









17,734









9,766













Operating margin (GAAP)









9.5%









9.3%









5.9%









Total adjustments to operating profit





4,697









11,910









5,088











Operating profit (non-GAAP)







22,647









29,644









14,854













Operating margin (non-GAAP)









12.0%









15.5%









8.9%







































Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)







2,046









5,770









6,598









Foreign exchange loss (gain), net





(588)









(1,046)









(373)









Realized/Unrealized loss (gain) on investments





1,608









(956)









(3,296)











Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)







3,066









3,768









2,929







































Net income (GAAP)







16,016









21,569









19,463









Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments





5,717









9,908









1,419









Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments





(147)









(2,049)









(610)











Net income (non-GAAP)







21,586









29,428









20,272







































Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)







$0.48









$0.64









$0.58











Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)







$0.64









$0.87









$0.60







































Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)







33,701









33,814









33,827









Non-GAAP adjustments





26









181









20











Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)







33,727









33,995









33,847





































(A)



Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:































Cost of sales





72









162









73









Research & development





2,143









6,670









3,003









Sales & marketing





347









978









862









General & administrative





603









1,937









873

















































Silicon Motion Technology Corporation





Consolidated Balance Sheet





(In thousands, unaudited)











































Mar. 31,













Dec. 31,













Mar. 31,

















2024













2024













2025

















($)













($)













($)











Cash and cash equivalents





294,814









276,068









275,140









Accounts receivable (net)





186,154









233,744









206,693









Inventories





253,316









199,229









180,903









Refundable deposits – current





49,610









54,645









53,015









Prepaid expenses and other current assets





17,944









31,187









32,102









Total current assets





801,838









794,873









747,853









Long-term investments





15,489









17,326









20,636









Property and equipment (net)





174,420









188,398









193,603









Other assets





32,529









30,739









29,310









Total assets





1,024,276









1,031,336









991,402





































Accounts payable





64,810









17,773









23,048









Income tax payable





10,702









13,107









14,782









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





135,425









168,624









130,277









Total current liabilities





210,937









199,504









168,107









Other liabilities





59,883









59,548









50,968









Total liabilities





270,820









259,052









219,075









Shareholders’ equity





753,456









772,284









772,327









Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity





1,024,276









1,031,336









991,402

















































Silicon Motion Technology Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(in thousands, unaudited)



























For Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31,













Dec. 31,













Mar. 31,

















2024













2024













2025

















($)













($)













($)











Net income





16,016









21,569









19,463









Depreciation & amortization





5,608









7,256









7,225









Stock-based compensation





3,165









9,747









4,811









Investment losses (gain) & disposals





1,608









(956)









(3,309)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities





(18,586)









(43,774)









22,082











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities







7,811









(6,158)









50,272





































Purchase of property & equipment





(10,749)









(10,836)









(11,661)









Proceeds from disposal of properties





-









3









13









Purchase of long-term investments





-









(4,173)









-









Disposal of long-term investments





-









4,432









-











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities







(10,749)









(10,574)









(11,648)





































Dividend payments





(16,808)









(16,814)









(16,956)









Share repurchases





-









-









(24,291)











Net cash used in financing activities







(16,808)









(16,814)









(41,247)





































Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash





(19,746)









(33,546)









(2,623)









Effect of foreign exchange changes





35









(717)









37









Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period





368,990









368,596









334,333









Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period





349,279









334,333









331,747







































About Silicon Motion:







We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at



www.siliconmotion.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the impact of inflation on our business and customer’s businesses and any effect this has on economic activity in the markets in which we operate; the functionalities and performance of our information technology (“IT”) systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers, suppliers, partners and providers of third-party licensed technology; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing U.S.-China tariffs and trade disputes; the uncertainties associated with any future global or regional pandemic; the continuing tensions between Taiwan and China, including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2024. Other than as required under the securities laws, we do not intend, and do not undertake any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release.











Silicon Motion Investor Contacts:















Tom Sepenzis





Selina Hsieh









Senior Director of IR & Strategy





Investor Relations













tsepenzis@siliconmotion.com













ir@siliconmotion.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.