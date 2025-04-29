Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with 13% Sequential Sales Decline and Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

Silicon Motion's Q1 2025 sales fell 13% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y; new $50M share repurchase program announced.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing a 13% decrease in net sales sequentially and a 12% decline year-over-year, totaling $166.5 million. Sales of SSD controllers decreased by 10% to 15% compared to the previous quarter and 20% to 25% year-over-year, while eMMC and UFS controller sales dropped 15% to 20% quarter-over-quarter. The company announced a $50 million share repurchase program and its net income fell to $19.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted ADS, down from $21.6 million in Q4 2024. Despite facing challenging macroeconomic conditions, the CEO noted stronger-than-anticipated demand for certain products, particularly in the PCIe Gen 5 segment, attributing this to growing AI applications. Looking ahead, Silicon Motion expects new product launches and a potential revenue rebound in the latter half of 2025, targeting a $1 billion revenue run rate by year-end.
- Announced a new $50 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in the company's future and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Gross margin improved to 47.1%, reflecting effective cost management despite revenue declines.
- Reported better-than-expected demand for industry-leading controllers, particularly driven by AI inference needs, indicating strong product relevance and market position.
- First quarter sales decreased by 13% sequentially and 12% year-over-year, indicating a significant decline in performance.
- Net income decreased from $21.6 million in the previous quarter to $19.5 million, which raises concerns about profitability.
- All key product segments experienced notable sales declines, including a 35% to 40% decrease in SSD solutions sales year-over-year, suggesting potential issues with demand or market competitiveness.
What were Silicon Motion's sales figures for Q1 2025?
Silicon Motion's net sales for Q1 2025 were $166.5 million, a decrease of 13% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y.
How did SSD controller sales perform in Q1 2025?
SSD controller sales decreased between 10% to 15% Q/Q and 20% to 25% Y/Y in Q1 2025.
What financial actions did Silicon Motion take recently?
The company announced a new $50 million share repurchase program and repurchased $24.3 million of ADSs in Q1 2025.
What is the outlook for revenue in Q2 2025?
Management expects Q2 2025 revenue to be between $175 million and $183 million, reflecting a 5% to 10% increase Q/Q.
What are Silicon Motion's future product plans?
The company plans to launch new controllers and expand its automotive product portfolio to drive future growth.
$SIMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $SIMO stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 658,868 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,611,815
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 586,514 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,701,081
- UBS GROUP AG added 364,900 shares (+297.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,722,845
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 335,529 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,135,342
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 277,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,005,955
- PERTENTO PARTNERS LLP added 277,462 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,996,821
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 270,786 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,635,983
$SIMO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIMO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 11/01/2024
Full Release
Business Highlights
First quarter of 2025 sales decreased 13% Q/Q and decreased 12% Y/Y
SSD controller sales: 1Q of 2025 decreased 10% to 15% Q/Q and decreased 20% to 25% Y/Y
eMMC+UFS controller sales: 1Q of 2025 decreased 15% to 20% Q/Q and decreased 0% to 5% Y/Y
SSD solutions sales: 1Q of 2025 decreased 20% to 25% Q/Q and decreased 35% to 40% Y/Y
Announced new $50 million share repurchase program
Financial Highlights
1Q 2025 GAAP
1Q 2025 Non-GAAP*
• Net sales
$166.5 million (-13% Q/Q, -12% Y/Y)
$166.5 million (-13% Q/Q, -12% Y/Y)
• Gross margin
47.1%
47.1%
• Operating margin
5.9%
8.9%
• Earnings per diluted ADS
$0.58
$0.60
* Please see supplemental reconciliations of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to all non-GAAP financial measures mentioned herein towards the end of this news release.
TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion,” the “Company” or “we”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the first quarter of 2025, net sales (GAAP) decreased sequentially to $166.5 million from $191.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income (GAAP) decreased to $19.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted American depositary share (“ADS”) (GAAP), from net income (GAAP) of $21.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted ADS (GAAP), in the fourth quarter of 2024.
For the first quarter of 2025, net income (non-GAAP) decreased to $20.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), from net income (non-GAAP) of $29.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), in the fourth quarter of 2024.
All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.
First Quarter of 2025 Review
“Despite the challenging macro environment in the first quarter of 2025, we executed our plan and delivered quarterly revenue at the high end of our guided range and delivered another quarter of gross margin expansion,” stated Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our industry leading PCIe Gen 5 controller experienced stronger than expected demand during the quarter, partially driven by growing AI inference demands from white box server makers leveraging more mainstream hardware components. Our eMMC and UFS controllers also experienced better than expected demand given a rebound in the smartphone market and our ongoing market share gains. While the near-term remains challenging given the broader economic challenges associated with tariffs and potential trade wars, we remain focused on delivering strong, sustainable long-term growth through product diversification; expanding into new markets; and growing market share across our portfolio of consumer, enterprise, automotive, industrial and storage solutions.”
Key Financial Results
($ in millions, except per ADS amounts)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
1Q 2024
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
1Q 2024
Revenue
$166.5
$191.2
$189.3
$166.5
$191.2
$189.3
Gross profit
$78.4
$87.6
$85.1
$78.4
$87.9
$85.2
Percent of revenue
47.1%
45.8%
45.0%
47.1%
46.0%
45.0%
Operating expenses
$68.6
$69.9
$67.2
$63.6
$58.3
$62.5
Operating profit
$9.8
$17.7
$18.0
$14.9
$29.6
$22.6
Percent of revenue
5.9%
9.3%
9.5%
8.9%
15.5%
12.0%
Earnings per diluted ADS
$0.58
$0.64
$0.48
$0.60
$0.87
$0.64
Other Financial Information
($ in millions)
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
1Q 2024
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period
$331.7
$334.3
$349.3
Routine capital expenditures
$7.0
$7.3
$5.0
Dividend payments
$17.0
$16.8
$16.8
Share repurchases
$24.3
--
--
During the first quarter of 2025, we had $11.7 million of capital expenditures, including $7.0 million for the routine purchases of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $4.7 million for building construction in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Returning Value to Shareholders
On February 6, 2025, we announced that our Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of our ADSs over a six-month period. In the first quarter of 2025, we repurchased $24.3 million of our ADSs at an average price of $56.96 per ADS.
Business Outlook
“We are rapidly expanding our market opportunities as we invest in new products and enter new markets, which we anticipate will drive improved revenue and profitability for many years to come. In 2025, we expect to benefit from the introduction of several new products, including our 8-channel PCIE Gen 5 controller, our 4-channel PCIe Gen 5 controller targeting the mass market that will be introduced in late 2025, our higher-end UFS 4.1 and new low-cost UFS 2.2 controllers that will ramp in the second half of 2025. We introduced our first MonTitan enterprise/AI-class products at the end of 2024, and we expect these to ramp-up production with our first customers in the second half of 2025. Additionally, we continue to expand our automotive product portfolio and our market share across multiple applications. While the near-term environment remains challenging given the macro environment, including the potential impact of tariffs and potential trade wars, we continue to believe we will see a strong rebound in the consumer markets in the second half of 2025, enhanced by our new product introductions, and we continue to target a revenue run rate of $1 billion as we exit the year.”
For the second quarter of 2025, management expects:
($ in millions, except percentages)
GAAP
Non-GAAP Adjustment
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$175 to $183
+5% to 10% Q/Q
--
$175 to $183
+5% to 10% Q/Q
Gross margin
47.0% to 48.0%
Approximately $0.1*
47.0% to 48.0%
Operating margin
6.6% to 9.2%
Approximately $3.1 to $4.1**
8.9% to 10.9%
* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $3.1million to $4.1 million of stock-based compensation and dispute related expenses.
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), gross margin (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), operating margin (non-GAAP), non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.
Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:
the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;
the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;
a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and
an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.
The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:
Stock-based compensation expense
consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.
Restructuring charges
relate to the restructuring of our underperforming product lines, principally the write-down of NAND flash, embedded DRAM and SSD inventory valuation and severance payments.
Dispute related expenses
consist of legal, consultant, other fees and resolution related to the dispute.
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
consists of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items, which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.
Realized/Unrealized loss (gain) on investments
relates to the disposal and net change in fair value of long-term investments.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
For Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
2024
2024
2025
($)
($)
($)
Net Sales
189,311
191,160
166,492
Cost of sales
104,191
103,560
88,125
Gross profit
85,120
87,600
78,367
Operating expenses
Research & development
54,392
54,156
55,026
Sales & marketing
6,304
7,360
7,115
General & administrative
6,474
8,350
6,460
Operating income
17,950
17,734
9,766
Non-operating income (expense)
Interest income, net
3,066
3,768
2,929
Foreign exchange gain, net
588
1,046
373
Realized/Unrealized gain(loss) on investments
(1,608)
956
3,296
Subtotal
2,046
5,770
6,598
Income before income tax
19,996
23,504
16,364
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,980
1,935
(3,099)
Net income
16,016
21,569
19,463
Earnings per basic ADS
0.48
0.64
0.58
Earnings per diluted ADS
0.48
0.64
0.58
Margin Analysis:
Gross margin
45.0%
45.8%
47.1%
Operating margin
9.5%
9.3%
5.9%
Net margin
8.5%
11.3%
11.7%
Additional Data:
Weighted avg. ADS equivalents
33,508
33,690
33,634
Diluted ADS equivalents
33,701
33,814
33,827
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
For Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
2024
2024
2025
($)
($)
($)
Gross profit (GAAP)
85,120
87,600
78,367
Gross margin (GAAP)
45.0%
45.8%
47.1%
Stock-based compensation (A)
72
162
73
Restructuring charges
-
164
-
Gross profit (non-GAAP)
85,192
87,926
78,440
Gross margin (non-GAAP)
45.0%
46.0%
47.1%
Operating expenses (GAAP)
67,170
69,866
68,601
Stock-based compensation (A)
(3,093)
(9,585)
(4,738)
Dispute related expenses
(1,532)
(1,999)
(277)
Operating expenses (non-GAAP)
62,545
58,282
63,586
Operating profit (GAAP)
17,950
17,734
9,766
Operating margin (GAAP)
9.5%
9.3%
5.9%
Total adjustments to operating profit
4,697
11,910
5,088
Operating profit (non-GAAP)
22,647
29,644
14,854
Operating margin (non-GAAP)
12.0%
15.5%
8.9%
Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)
2,046
5,770
6,598
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
(588)
(1,046)
(373)
Realized/Unrealized loss (gain) on investments
1,608
(956)
(3,296)
Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)
3,066
3,768
2,929
Net income (GAAP)
16,016
21,569
19,463
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
5,717
9,908
1,419
Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(147)
(2,049)
(610)
Net income (non-GAAP)
21,586
29,428
20,272
Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)
$0.48
$0.64
$0.58
Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)
$0.64
$0.87
$0.60
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)
33,701
33,814
33,827
Non-GAAP adjustments
26
181
20
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)
33,727
33,995
33,847
(A)
Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:
Cost of sales
72
162
73
Research & development
2,143
6,670
3,003
Sales & marketing
347
978
862
General & administrative
603
1,937
873
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands, unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
2024
2024
2025
($)
($)
($)
Cash and cash equivalents
294,814
276,068
275,140
Accounts receivable (net)
186,154
233,744
206,693
Inventories
253,316
199,229
180,903
Refundable deposits – current
49,610
54,645
53,015
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,944
31,187
32,102
Total current assets
801,838
794,873
747,853
Long-term investments
15,489
17,326
20,636
Property and equipment (net)
174,420
188,398
193,603
Other assets
32,529
30,739
29,310
Total assets
1,024,276
1,031,336
991,402
Accounts payable
64,810
17,773
23,048
Income tax payable
10,702
13,107
14,782
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
135,425
168,624
130,277
Total current liabilities
210,937
199,504
168,107
Other liabilities
59,883
59,548
50,968
Total liabilities
270,820
259,052
219,075
Shareholders’ equity
753,456
772,284
772,327
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity
1,024,276
1,031,336
991,402
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
For Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
2024
2024
2025
($)
($)
($)
Net income
16,016
21,569
19,463
Depreciation & amortization
5,608
7,256
7,225
Stock-based compensation
3,165
9,747
4,811
Investment losses (gain) & disposals
1,608
(956)
(3,309)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(18,586)
(43,774)
22,082
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
7,811
(6,158)
50,272
Purchase of property & equipment
(10,749)
(10,836)
(11,661)
Proceeds from disposal of properties
-
3
13
Purchase of long-term investments
-
(4,173)
-
Disposal of long-term investments
-
4,432
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(10,749)
(10,574)
(11,648)
Dividend payments
(16,808)
(16,814)
(16,956)
Share repurchases
-
-
(24,291)
Net cash used in financing activities
(16,808)
(16,814)
(41,247)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash
(19,746)
(33,546)
(2,623)
Effect of foreign exchange changes
35
(717)
37
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period
368,990
368,596
334,333
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period
349,279
334,333
331,747
About Silicon Motion:
We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at
www.siliconmotion.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the impact of inflation on our business and customer’s businesses and any effect this has on economic activity in the markets in which we operate; the functionalities and performance of our information technology (“IT”) systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers, suppliers, partners and providers of third-party licensed technology; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing U.S.-China tariffs and trade disputes; the uncertainties associated with any future global or regional pandemic; the continuing tensions between Taiwan and China, including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2024. Other than as required under the securities laws, we do not intend, and do not undertake any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release.
Silicon Motion Investor Contacts:
Tom Sepenzis
Selina Hsieh
Senior Director of IR & Strategy
Investor Relations
tsepenzis@siliconmotion.com
ir@siliconmotion.com
