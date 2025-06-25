Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

Silicon Motion (SIMO) ended the recent trading session at $71.27, demonstrating a -1.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 13.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Silicon Motion in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.52, marking a 45.83% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $180.4 million, down 14.37% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.41 per share and a revenue of $815.03 million, representing changes of -0.58% and +1.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.21% increase. Silicon Motion currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Silicon Motion has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.18 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.82.

Meanwhile, SIMO's PEG ratio is currently 9.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

