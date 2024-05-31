Silicon Motion (SIMO) Launch Advance SSD Solution for AI Devices

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO has recently launched an ultra-fast, single-chip controller, SM2322, to address the growing demand for high-density, external portable SSDs (Solid State Drive). There is a growing prevalence of AI-enabled smart devices and various gaming consoles.



The complex tasks performed by these devices, such as capturing and storing high-resolution media, real-time language translation and voice assistant, all generate a large pool of data. Modern games are characterized by high-definition graphics, regular updates, and quick loading time. SSD manufacturers are looking for a storage solution that will match the specifications needed for advanced AI-powered devices.



Recognizing this emerging trend, SIMO brings the SM2322 in its impressive suite of SSD controllers. The solution featuring USB 3.2 Gen 2X2 specifications can deliver a remarkable data transfer rate of 20 GB/s. It boasts a read and write transfer speed of 2,100 MB/s and 2,000 MB/s, respectively. The high read speed ensures quick access to any large files while the high write speed ensures faster saves of information. With a capacity of up to 8TB capacity, the SM2322 can store substantial amounts of information, such as gaming files, libraries and large data sets with ease.



SIMO’s integrated error correction technology swiftly detects errors in data stored in NAND flash memory. Additionally, it matches the stringent security standards and compliance of Trusted Computing Group with AES 256-bit encryption and fingerprint security features. The single-chip solution eliminates the need for separate USB bridge chips, significantly reducing both the Bill of Materials costs and energy usage. Compatibility with various operating systems including macOS, Android OS and Windows is an added advantage.



With its high-speed data transfer, robust security measures, and large storage capacity, the SM2322 is ideal for the modern AI-driven digital landscape. It effectively meets the needs of HD content creators, gamers, and AI smartphone users who require high-density, high-performance portable storage.



Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading merchant supplier of client SSD controllers to module makers. It is well-equipped to adapt to industry changes, as it has collaborated with flash vendors to develop proprietary controller technology to overcome the existing weakness of 3D NAND and outshine peers. The company has expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices.



Shares of the company have gained 22.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 54.1%.



