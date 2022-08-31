Markets
MXL

Silicon Motion Securityholders Approve Deal To Be Bought By MaxLinear

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO), a Taiwanese provider of NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, announced that its shareholders, at its extraordinary general meeting, approved the previously announced merger agreement to be acquired by MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL).

Silicon Motion in May agreed to be acquired by MaxLinear in a cash and stock transaction that values Silicon Motion at $3.8 billion and the combined company at $8 billion.

MaxLinear is a provider of radio frequency or RF, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits.

The agreement is subject to the terms and conditions. Silicon Motion shareholders also approved other proposals related to the transaction.

The company noted that the remaining requirements for closure of the transaction are customary closing conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation or SAMR of the People's Republic of China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MXLSIMO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular