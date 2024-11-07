News & Insights

Silicon Metals Corp. Expands with New Silica Projects

November 07, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

West Oak Gold Corp. (TSE:SI) has released an update.

Silicon Metals Corp. has announced the acquisition of options to buy full interest in the Silica Ridge and Longworth Silica Projects in British Columbia. These properties hold promising potential for high-purity silica mineralization, with historical data indicating substantial tonnage and purity levels. This strategic move could enhance the company’s portfolio and position in the silica market.

