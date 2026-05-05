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Silicon Labs Q1 Loss Narrows On Revenue Growth

May 05, 2026 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wireless connectivity chipmaker Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter results, with net loss narrowing from last year, helped by higher revenues and improved margins.

Net loss for the quarter was $15.9 million, or $0.48 per share, compared with a loss of $30.5 million, or $0.94 per share, in the same period last year.

Revenue increased to $213.5 million from $177.7 million a year ago, driven by strong growth in industrial and commercial applications.

Adjusted income was $17.7 million, or $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Industrial & Commercial revenue rose 33% year-over-year, while Home & Life revenue increased 5%.

Silicon Labs has suspended forward guidance due to its pending acquisition by Texas Instruments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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