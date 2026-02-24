Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Price Target Increased by 41.64% to 219.88

The average one-year price target for Silicon Laboratories (NasdaqGS:SLAB) has been revised to $219.88 / share. This is an increase of 41.64% from the prior estimate of $155.24 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $242.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.68% from the latest reported closing price of $204.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Laboratories. This is an decrease of 150 owner(s) or 20.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLAB is 0.17%, an increase of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 39,745K shares. The put/call ratio of SLAB is 2.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,061K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 23.70% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,045K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares , representing a decrease of 50.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 24.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,003K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 916K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 852K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 86.34% over the last quarter.

