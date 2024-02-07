Silicon Laboratories Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB):

Earnings: -$69.787 million in Q4 vs. $25.361 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.19 in Q4 vs. $0.76 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Silicon Laboratories Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$37.948 million or -$1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.43 per share Revenue: $86.845 million in Q4 vs. $257.325 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.92 to -$1.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $100 to $110 Mln

