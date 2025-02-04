Silicon Laboratories Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$23.82 million

The company's earnings totaled -$23.82 million, or -$0.73 per share. This compares with -$69.79 million, or -$2.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Silicon Laboratories Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.46 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 91.4% to $166.25 million from $86.85 million last year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$23.82 Mln. vs. -$69.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.73 vs. -$2.19 last year. -Revenue: $166.25 Mln vs. $86.85 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.01 to ($-0.19) Next quarter revenue guidance: $170 to $185 Mln

