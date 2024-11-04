Silicon Laboratories Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB):

Earnings: -$28.50 million in Q3 vs. $10.35 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.88 in Q3 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Silicon Laboratories Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.13 per share for the period.

Revenue: $166.40 million in Q3 vs. $203.76 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.01) - (-$0.21) Next quarter revenue guidance: $161 to $171 Mln

