Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Price Target Increased by 53.88% to 10.52

The average one-year price target for Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) has been revised to $10.52 / share. This is an increase of 53.88% from the prior estimate of $6.83 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.51 to a high of $11.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.90% from the latest reported closing price of $9.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silex Systems. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLX is 0.26%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.49% to 31,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 11,480K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,281K shares , representing an increase of 45.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLX by 29.52% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 10,146K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,273K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLX by 12.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,691K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLX by 23.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,702K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NUKZ - Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF holds 1,697K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares , representing a decrease of 30.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLX by 42.06% over the last quarter.

