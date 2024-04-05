SILAC's Annuities Offer Potential for Accumulation and Protection

The need for retirement savings is crucial as people live longer, but stock prices can vary during volatile markets and changing interest rates can impact fixed-income securities. Annuities offer an alternative solution by enabling tax-deferred accumulation as you save and dependable income when you retire. They are designed to provide insurance against major financial risks such as market losses and outliving your money.

SILAC Insurance Company® offers a suite of fixed-indexed annuities that provide accumulation tied to the performance of an underlying index, coupled with the ability to protect against market downturns.

SILAC annuities are unique because they give clients exclusive access to the proprietary Nasdaq Generations 5 Index®, which was developed in partnership with Nasdaq and Salt Financial.

The Nasdaq Generations 5 Index (“NDXGEN5”) is a multi-asset index providing equity exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Total Return® and Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Total Return® indexes. The former comprises the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market®; the latter comprises the 100 next-largest companies listed on that market.

The Nasdaq Generations 5 Index also contains 10-year and 2-year United States Treasury futures and targets a 5% volatility level using Salt Financial’s truVol® technology Risk Control Engine that achieves the volatility target by allocating daily between the indexes, Treasury futures, and non-interest-bearing cash.

How It Works

SILAC’s family of fixed-indexed annuities—the Vega, Denali and Teton series—all provide principal-protected accumulation benefits via mechanisms designed to credit interest to clients. These crediting strategies are tied to the performance of various indexes, including the Nasdaq Generations 5.

The fixed interest strategy provides a guaranteed rate of interest, which is declared annually and credited daily. Indexed strategies are guaranteed to never earn less than 0% interest for the policy year, even during market downturns. This is one of the key features of a fixed-indexed annuity.

Total Package

SILAC annuities possess certain features that differentiate them from competing products. They offer clients access to the Nasdaq Generations 5 Index, which includes a roster of fast-growing companies with potential for growth, coupled a risk-control component designed to manage performance in various interest rate environments. In tandem, these can help you achieve your retirement savings goals.

________________________________________________________________

Nasdaq® and Nasdaq-100® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Nassau. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).