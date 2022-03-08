SIL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Silver Miners ETF (Symbol: SIL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.04, changing hands as high as $39.12 per share. Silver Miners shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.54 per share, with $49.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.19.

