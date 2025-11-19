SIIC Environment Names New CTO And Chief Digital Officer

(RTTNews) - SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. (BHK.SI) on Wednesday announced that Qin Feng has been redesignated from deputy general manager to Chief Technology Officer, effective November 19.

The company also appointed Liu Haojiang as Chief Digital Officer, effective on November 19.

Qin joined the Group in May 2020 and previously worked a chief engineer of Shanghai Environment Group Co., Ltd.

Liu is currently a deputy general manager of the Group's subsidiary, Longjiang Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

SIIC Environment closed trading 1.67% lesser at SGD 0.1770 on the Exchange of Singapore.

