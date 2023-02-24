<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this 3EDGE Week in Review video, we discuss Signs of an Echo Bubble. 3EDGE Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and Chief Investment Officer Steve Cucchiaro discuss how investors are often reticent to give up on the old narratives that initially drove the original market bubble. They discuss:

What are market echo bubbles and how long might they tend to last?

What are the signs that we could be experiencing an echo bubble here in early 2023?

How could investors position their portfolio to account for the possibility of echo bubbles in 2023?

