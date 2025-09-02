Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 20.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $26,112,795 worth of AVTR, making it the #77 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:
AVTR — last trade: $13.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|04/29/2025
|Joseph R. Massaro
|Director
|8,100
|$12.30
|$99,630
|04/28/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|25,000
|$12.50
|$312,500
|04/28/2025
|Lan Kang
|Director
|5,000
|$12.57
|$62,850
|04/28/2025
|Jonathan M. Peacock
|Director
|8,091
|$12.81
|$103,646
|05/07/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|25,000
|$12.00
|$300,000
|05/22/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|20,000
|$12.65
|$253,000
|05/23/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|30,000
|$12.50
|$375,000
|08/21/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|100,000
|$12.56
|$1,256,000
And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #200 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,574,445 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:
TNDM — last trade: $12.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|03/07/2025
|Jean-claude Kyrillos
|EVP & Chief Operating Officer
|10,538
|$18.12
|$190,966
|08/08/2025
|Leigh Vosseller
|EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|13,720
|$10.89
|$149,404
|08/11/2025
|John F. Sheridan
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|10,000
|$10.23
|$102,318
