Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 20.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $26,112,795 worth of AVTR, making it the #77 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:

AVTR — last trade: $13.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/29/2025 Joseph R. Massaro Director 8,100 $12.30 $99,630 04/28/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 25,000 $12.50 $312,500 04/28/2025 Lan Kang Director 5,000 $12.57 $62,850 04/28/2025 Jonathan M. Peacock Director 8,091 $12.81 $103,646 05/07/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 25,000 $12.00 $300,000 05/22/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 20,000 $12.65 $253,000 05/23/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 30,000 $12.50 $375,000 08/21/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 100,000 $12.56 $1,256,000

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #200 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,574,445 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:

TNDM — last trade: $12.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2025 Jean-claude Kyrillos EVP & Chief Operating Officer 10,538 $18.12 $190,966 08/08/2025 Leigh Vosseller EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 13,720 $10.89 $149,404 08/11/2025 John F. Sheridan PRESIDENT & CEO 10,000 $10.23 $102,318

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EMCA

 FLS Split History

 YOLO Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.