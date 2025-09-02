Markets
AVTR

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VHT

September 02, 2025 — 09:52 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 20.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $26,112,795 worth of AVTR, making it the #77 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:

AVTR — last trade: $13.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/29/2025 Joseph R. Massaro Director 8,100 $12.30 $99,630
04/28/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 25,000 $12.50 $312,500
04/28/2025 Lan Kang Director 5,000 $12.57 $62,850
04/28/2025 Jonathan M. Peacock Director 8,091 $12.81 $103,646
05/07/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 25,000 $12.00 $300,000
05/22/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 20,000 $12.65 $253,000
05/23/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 30,000 $12.50 $375,000
08/21/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 100,000 $12.56 $1,256,000

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #200 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,574,445 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:

TNDM — last trade: $12.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/07/2025 Jean-claude Kyrillos EVP & Chief Operating Officer 10,538 $18.12 $190,966
08/08/2025 Leigh Vosseller EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 13,720 $10.89 $149,404
08/11/2025 John F. Sheridan PRESIDENT & CEO 10,000 $10.23 $102,318

