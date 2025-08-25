Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 20.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI), which makes up 0.12% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,536,299 worth of MASI, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MASI:

MASI — last trade: $148.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2025 William R. Jellison Director 3,000 $145.98 $437,940 08/13/2025 Michelle Brennan Director 200 $152.80 $30,560

And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), the #95 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,728,370 worth of OPCH, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPCH is detailed in the table below:

OPCH — last trade: $28.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/20/2025 Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr. Director 36,000 $27.15 $977,278 08/21/2025 Timothy P. Sullivan Director 20,000 $27.51 $550,200 08/21/2025 David W. Golding Director 1,000 $27.62 $27,625 08/20/2025 R. Carter Pate Director 750 $27.19 $20,391

