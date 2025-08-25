Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 20.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI), which makes up 0.12% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,536,299 worth of MASI, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MASI:
MASI — last trade: $148.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2025
|William R. Jellison
|Director
|3,000
|$145.98
|$437,940
|08/13/2025
|Michelle Brennan
|Director
|200
|$152.80
|$30,560
And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), the #95 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,728,370 worth of OPCH, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPCH is detailed in the table below:
OPCH — last trade: $28.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/20/2025
|Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr.
|Director
|36,000
|$27.15
|$977,278
|08/21/2025
|Timothy P. Sullivan
|Director
|20,000
|$27.51
|$550,200
|08/21/2025
|David W. Golding
|Director
|1,000
|$27.62
|$27,625
|08/20/2025
|R. Carter Pate
|Director
|750
|$27.19
|$20,391
