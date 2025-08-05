Markets
Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of JETS

August 05, 2025 — 09:32 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) shows an impressive 20.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 10.93% of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $85,092,810 worth of DAL, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:

DAL — last trade: $52.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/10/2025 Greg Creed Director 5,000 $41.84 $209,200
04/11/2025 David S. Taylor Director 10,000 $39.20 $391,974

