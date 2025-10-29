Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of FHLC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 20.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 0.26% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,945,873 worth of CNC, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:
CNC — last trade: $33.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/28/2025
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|9,000
|$27.62
|$248,580
|08/08/2025
|Sarah London
|Chief Executive Officer
|19,230
|$25.50
|$490,365
And Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), the #198 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $662,629 worth of CLOV, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLOV is detailed in the table below:
CLOV — last trade: $3.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|Vivek Garipalli
|Director
|446,980
|$2.23
|$998,997
|08/13/2025
|Anna U. Loengard
|Director
|26,500
|$2.59
|$68,755
