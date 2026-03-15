Is Signet Jewelers Seriously Undervalued?

Key Points

Signet Jewelers makes and sells jewelry across a broad range of name brands.

The stock has rallied strongly, pushing key valuation metrics to levels that suggest the value opportunity is no longer available.

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Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) owns brands you see in malls around the country, including Kay, Zales, and Jarred, among others. The stock has been volatile in recent years, rising and falling in dramatic fashion. The most recent rally has lifted the shares by around 70% in a year, even after a recent price pullback. Value investors will want to tread with caution as the sales environment gets more difficult to navigate.

A tough market for Signet

Consumers are worried about their finances thanks to inflation and, more recently, geopolitical tensions. Many are tightening their budgets, which means consumer staples necessities are being bought, but luxury purchases are less common. That's not a good environment for a jewelry company, given that fancy baubles are clearly not necessities.

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Adding to the headwinds are the massive price spikes in gold and silver. As investors worry about the economy and geopolitical conflict, they have been buying safe-haven assets. But silver and gold are key inputs in the jewelry sector, which makes the expensive baubles Signet sells even more expensive. Not surprisingly, the company has warned that same-store sales declined a little bit at the close of 2025. No wonder the stock has been pulling back.

The value just isn't there anymore

Still, Signet's recent pullback comes after a long upward climb in the stock price. If you look at traditional valuation metrics, the stock looks fully valued to a little expensive. For example, the price-to-sales and price-to-book value ratios are both in line with their five-year averages. Price-to-forward earnings is slightly above its five-year average. The price-to-earnings ratio is far above its longer-term average, but that's an outlier related to asset impairment charges.

Still, given the overall valuation backdrop and the prospects for an increasingly difficult sales environment, it is hard to suggest that Signet is cheap today. It is far more likely that investors are paying full price, or a little more, to own a company that could soon start reporting less-than-stellar earnings.

Most investors should probably avoid Signet for now

Given the current economic uncertainty, investors probably shouldn't lean into consumer discretionary businesses like Signet, which sell luxury products that aren't even close to necessities. Add in the rapid price advance over the past year and what appears to be a fully valued stock, and the story gets even worse. Most investors should probably stick to window-browsing with this jewelry company.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.