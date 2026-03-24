Signet Boosts Engagement Through Digital & Store Investments

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG is advancing its “Grow Brand Love” strategy by shifting to a brand-led structure and concentrating on its largest banners while simplifying the broader portfolio. The company has moved from managing multiple independent businesses to a more focused model built around core growth engines. It is also centralizing support functions and strengthening sourcing capabilities, including an integrated diamond strategy and expanded service network to improve efficiency and scalability.



The impact of these initiatives is visible in core brand performance, with Kay, Zales and Jared delivering more than 3% combined comparable sales growth in fiscal 2026. On a broader level, the company achieved 1.3% comparable sales growth for fiscal 2026, alongside improved profitability and a 20% increase in free cash flow, reflecting stronger execution and cost discipline.



Operational improvements are being driven by tighter inventory management and product simplification. The company has reduced SKU complexity and improved assortment focus, which is enhancing productivity. Management indicated that even a 0.1 improvement in inventory turns can generate nearly $100 million in free cash flow, highlighting the financial impacts of these efficiency initiatives.



On the customer side, Signet is investing in both digital and physical enhancements to strengthen engagement. Website redesigns across major brands aim to improve navigation and personalization, while store renovations are delivering incremental sales benefits. The company noted that each increase in customer purchase consideration has the potential to add $100 million in revenues.



Signet expects revenues of $6.6 billion to $6.9 billion in fiscal 2027, with comparable sales ranging from a 1.25% decline to 2.5% growth. The company is planning more than 200 store renovations, approximately 100 closures and a capital expenditure of $150-$180 million. With continued focus on brand differentiation, cost control and customer experience, Signet aims to drive sustainable growth despite ongoing macro pressures.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Signet

The SIG stock has risen 51.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 45.4%.



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Signet’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.53 reflects a lower valuation compared with the industry’s average of 1.04X. It has a Value Score of A.



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Signet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and FIGS Inc. FIGS.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



Tapestry, which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 26.5% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.8%.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.7% from the year-ago reported number.

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Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.