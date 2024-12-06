Signal Gold Shareholders Approve NexGold Acquisition

Signal Gold (TSE:SGNL) has released an update.
Signal Gold shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a plan for NexGold Mining to acquire all of Signal Gold’s common shares, aiming to advance major gold projects in Ontario and Nova Scotia. The deal, which includes a significant private placement, received strong support at a special shareholder meeting, clearing the path for the transaction to proceed.
