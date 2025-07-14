Signal Advisors Loads Up on 45,898 NVDA Shares

Key Points Increased Nvidia position by 45,898 shares, totaling $5.76 million in trades.

This trade represented 0.45% of Signal Advisors Wealth’s $1.28 billion in reportable AUM.

After the trade, the fund holds 124,100 shares valued at $20.36 million.

Nvidia accounts for 1.56% of the fund’s total AUM.

According to a July 9, 2025, SEC filing, Signal Advisors Wealth, LLC increased its stake in Nvidia(NASDAQ:NVDA) by acquiring 45,898 shares during Q2 2025. The transaction, valued at $5.76 million, brought the fund’s total Nvidia holdings to 124,100 shares, worth $20.36 million at the July 10, 2025, closing price. The fund reported 523 total U.S. equity positions as of June 30.

What else to know

The top five holdings after the filing (as of June 30, 2025):

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG): $46.4 million (3.7% of AUM). SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): $40.7 million (3.2% of AUM). Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (ACIO): $31.3 million (2.5% of AUM). Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD): $29.4 million (2.3% of AUM). Vanguard Tax Managed Fund FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA): $27.2 million (2.2% of AUM).

Other things to know about Nvidia:

NVDA closed at $164.10 on July 10, 2025, up 24.9% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 12.3 percentage points.

by 12.3 percentage points. Forward P/E is 38.2; five-year revenue CAGR is 64.24%.

Nvidia’s dividend yield is 0.02%; shares hit 52-week high on July 11.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $148.5 billion Net income (TTM) $76.77 billion Dividend yield 0.02% One-year stock price change 27.6%

Company snapshot

Offers graphics processing units (GPUs), data center platforms for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing, automotive AI solutions, and cloud-based visualization software.

Generates revenue primarily through sales of hardware, software, and enterprise solutions to support gaming, data center, and automotive applications.

Serves original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers, and enterprise customers worldwide.

Nvidia is a global leader in semiconductors and accelerated computing, leveraging proprietary GPU and AI technologies to address high-growth markets such as gaming, data centers, and automotive solutions. The company’s strategy centers on innovation in AI hardware and software, enabling customers to deploy advanced computing for demanding workloads. Nvidia's scale, diversified product portfolio, and strong ecosystem partnerships underpin its competitive advantage in the technology sector.

Foolish take

Nvidia is firing on all cylinders. With shares hitting an all-time high this month, Nvidia became the first publicly-listed company in history to exceed a market capitalization of $4 trillion.

From making graphics cards for computer games to dominating the AI market, Nvidia’s growth has been unprecedented. Today, Nvidia dominates a staggering 92% share in the add-in board GPU market, according to the latest data from Jon Peddie Research.

Because Nvidia’s chips have become the global industry standard for running AI models, its revenue is soaring. In just seven quarters, Nvidia’s quarterly revenue has more than tripled to $44 billion. In fiscal 2025, the company generated record revenue worth $130.5 billion, up 114% over fiscal 2024. Nvidia’s profits are growing at a torrid pace as well – its earnings per share for fiscal 2025 zoomed 147%.

With global spending on data centers projected to exceed $1 trillion annually within the next five years, Nvidia already has significant growth locked in. To top that, Nvidia continues to innovate. Blackwell chips -- also Nvidia’s most powerful GPU yet -- have already turned out to be the fastest-growing product in the company’s history. Blackwell generated $11 billion in revenue last quarter, also its first quarter of commercialization. With Nvidia all set to launch Blackwell Ultra in the second half of 2025, aside from other products in its pipeline, there could be no stopping this company and its stock price.

Glossary

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a financial firm or fund.

The total market value of investments managed by a financial firm or fund. Reportable AUM: Portion of assets a fund must disclose in regulatory filings, often U.S.-listed securities.

Portion of assets a fund must disclose in regulatory filings, often U.S.-listed securities. Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund. Stake: The ownership interest or share in a company held by an investor or fund.

The ownership interest or share in a company held by an investor or fund. Outperforming: Achieving a higher return compared to a benchmark or index over a specific period.

Achieving a higher return compared to a benchmark or index over a specific period. Forward P/E: Price-to-earnings ratio using projected future earnings, indicating how much investors pay per expected dollar of earnings.

Price-to-earnings ratio using projected future earnings, indicating how much investors pay per expected dollar of earnings. CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate): The average annual growth rate of an investment over a specified period, assuming profits are reinvested.

The average annual growth rate of an investment over a specified period, assuming profits are reinvested. Dividend yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of a stock's current price.

Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of a stock's current price. 52-week high: The highest price at which a security has traded during the past year.

The highest price at which a security has traded during the past year. Data center platforms: Hardware and software systems designed to support large-scale computing, storage, and networking for enterprise or cloud use.

Hardware and software systems designed to support large-scale computing, storage, and networking for enterprise or cloud use. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs): Companies that produce parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

Companies that produce parts or equipment used in another company's end products. Ecosystem partnerships: Collaborative relationships between companies to enhance products, services, or market reach within a specific industry.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds - Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

