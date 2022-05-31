Sigma Lithium Slide Continues

(RTTNews) - Sigma Lithium Corp. (SGML) shares are sliding more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend after reaching a year-to-date high on May 27. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. U.S. stocks were trending mostly lower today.

Currently, shares are at $16.86, down 7.87 percent from the previous close of $18.30 on a volume of 320,775. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.60-$19.99 on average volume of 401,988.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.