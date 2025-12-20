Sigma Lithium (SGML) Price Target Increased by 14.97% to 7.82

The average one-year price target for Sigma Lithium (NasdaqCM:SGML) has been revised to $7.82 / share. This is an increase of 14.97% from the prior estimate of $6.80 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.22 to a high of $11.39 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.83% from the latest reported closing price of $12.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sigma Lithium. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGML is 0.13%, an increase of 26.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.49% to 49,568K shares. The put/call ratio of SGML is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 9,651K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,607K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares , representing an increase of 58.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGML by 183.91% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 3,380K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares , representing an increase of 37.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGML by 140.09% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 2,965K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares , representing an increase of 21.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGML by 60.75% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,405K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares , representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGML by 47.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.