Sigma Lithium Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) reported sharply improved profitability in the first quarter of 2026, with management saying the company has emerged from a lithium down cycle with lower debt, stronger margins and a plan to resume growth construction.

Ana Cabral, co-chair and CEO of Sigma Lithium, said on the company’searnings callthat Sigma posted its “most profitable quarter since production started” three years ago. She highlighted gross margin of 61%, unadjusted EBITDA margin of 39%, operating margin of 33% and net profit margin of 26% for the quarter.

Cabral said the company’s revenue rose 48% compared with the third quarter of 2025, which she described as the most comparable period because Sigma was then ramping down mining operations to complete an upgrade. Compared with the prior quarter, she said revenue increased 150%.

Debt Reduction and Cash Position

Management emphasized deleveraging as a key theme of the quarter. Cabral said Sigma reduced total debt by 33% over two years and by 21% over the past year, bringing total debt down from $201 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $134 million in the first quarter of 2026.

She also said the company reduced short-term bank trade debt by 75% over the last year, from $90 million to $13 million, including a 46% reduction in the most recent quarter.

Sigma reported $6 million in cash at the end of the first quarter, plus $22 million in receivables for material delivered to customers. Cabral said cash had increased to $28 million as of May 15, 2026. She said the company expects additional inflows tied to previously signed offtake prepayments, including about $40 million related to a $96 million prepayment agreement and an additional $50 million tied to a signed offtake expected to close.

Cabral said offtake agreements have been central to funding working capital, debt repayment and future growth capital spending. She said Sigma previously signed a $96 million prepayment tied to a 70,500-ton offtake agreement and separately signed a $50 million conventional offtake with prepayment. She said the company is also negotiating similar transactions, including another potential $50 million agreement and $100 million of prepayments for production beginning in 2027.

Production Guidance Maintained

Sigma maintained guidance of 200,000 tons of lithium oxide concentrate production for 2026 and said it remains on track to deliver 240,000 tons over the next 12 months. Cabral said the company has resumed a cadence of high-purity lithium concentrate sales after upgrading its mining operations and mobilizing a larger fleet.

Cabral said Sigma’s mine operations were upgraded in “record time,” with new equipment increasing haulage capacity. She said the company moved from 40-ton trucks to 60-ton trucks, representing a 50% increase in haulage capacity, and added 75-ton excavators. The company said it had already reached 20,000 tons in the current quarter as of May 2026 and viewed its second-quarter outlook of 33,000 tons as achievable.

In response to a question from Joel Jackson of BMO about a potential month-to-month increase in production, Cabral said the company had not provided monthly guidance but explained that production capacity was increasing as equipment and personnel were brought onto additional shifts, including night shifts after safety training.

Asked by Jackson whether investors should assume third-quarter production of 72,000 tons as part of the company’s 200,000-ton annual guidance, Cabral said, “You’re not wrong,” while adding that management was trying to remain conservative and anchor forecasts to achievable numbers.

Expansion Plans

Cabral said Sigma plans to resume construction of Phase 2 in the second half of the year. The company said Phase 2 would allow it to double production capacity during 2027, with Plant Two bringing capacity to 520,000 tons. A potential Plant Three would increase capacity to 770,000 tons, though Cabral said Phase 3 is not yet funded.

In response to a question from Sibo Feng of CICC, Cabral said Phase 2 had paused during civil works and that Sigma plans to resume with remaining civil work and equipment ordering and assembly. She said that under a conservative timetable, a 12-month equipment assembly and commissioning schedule could allow Phase 2 to be fully running around midyear next year.

Cabral said Phase 3 could be built sequentially or in parallel, depending on funding availability. She said both expansions benefit from infrastructure built in 2022 to support three industrial lines.

Low-Grade Lithium Fines and Offtake Strategy

During the question-and-answer session, Cabral addressed Sigma’s approach to offtake agreements and pricing protections. Asked by Ailing Chen of Hot Win about floor price mechanisms seen in some Australian lithium contracts, Cabral said Sigma could seek floor prices but does not need them because of its low production costs. Instead, she said the company is focused on committing as little production as possible while maximizing prepayments from customers.

Cabral also discussed Sigma’s lithium oxide intermediate product inventory. She said the company has about 300,000 tons of low-grade lithium oxide products available, currently commanding about $77 to $80 per ton ex works at plant. She said the products are priced off direct shipping ore benchmarks from Shanghai Metals Market and are processed low-grade, high-purity materials with about 1% to 1.1% lithium oxide content.

Cabral said Sigma is taking a “wait-and-see” approach before deciding what to do with the material, as it is still finalizing deliveries tied to a previously announced 400,000-ton sale. She said deliveries of the current inventory would likely begin around the start of the third quarter. On an ongoing basis, she said Sigma expects to generate about 250,000 to 300,000 tons of lithium fines annually, which could become an ongoing business if pricing remains at current levels.

Sustainability and Safety

Cabral reiterated Sigma’s sustainability positioning, saying the company has achieved what it calls “Quintuple Zero Lithium”: zero tailings dams, zero hazardous chemicals, zero accidents for 1,010 days, use of 100% renewable electricity and reuse and recycling of 100% of water without potable water use.

She said Sigma’s total recordable injury frequency rate was zero and that the company has never had a fatality in its 14-year history. Cabral said the company’s tailings are dry stacked, reprocessed and sold as high-purity, low-grade lithium oxide, and that rock piles are being regenerated with grass to incorporate them into the landscape.

Cabral closed the call by saying Sigma was built to withstand lithium market cycles and is positioned for what she described as its first bull market since beginning production in 2023.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

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