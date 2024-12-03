Sigma Lithium production at full capacity

Sigma Lithium (SGML) announces that it is in the process of loading 27,500 tonnes of its already produced Quintuple Zero Green Lithium for shipment from the Port of Vitoria to IRH Global Trading LTD in Abu Dhabi, demonstrating its increased operational excellence and its ability to meet both operational and sales targets. The provisional price for this shipment is set at 8.25% of the battery-grade lithium carbonate price quoted on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange as of the shipment date. Sigma Lithium’s operational and shipping consistency highlights the company’s robust production capabilities following the successful implementation of several efficiency initiatives at the Greentech Industrial Plant during the four-day annual maintenance shutdown in November. During this month we achieved continuous production of over 850 tonnes per day of lithium oxide for several consecutive days, reaching peak days of 900 tonnes per day, demonstrating the enhanced production capabilities of the Greentech Industrial Plant. As a result, the annualized production run rate reached full capacity of 270,000 tonnes and the company expects to maintain this annualized production level going forward.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SGML:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.