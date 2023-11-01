Sigma Lithium Corp.: Strategic Review Process Advancing To Final Round

(RTTNews) - Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) said its strategic review process is advancing to a final round, with consortiums formed amongst certain strategic parties. The company and its board remain committed to initial timeline with a goal of completing the strategic review process no later than year-end.

Sigma Lithium Corporation noted that the remaining strategic parties have "agreed-in-principle" to preserve Sigma Lithium's environmental and social sustainability centered business model.

Sigma Lithium is a global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with carbon neutral, and environmentally sustainable chemical-grade lithium concentrate.

