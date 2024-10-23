News & Insights

Sigma Healthcare Sees Change in Substantial Holdings

October 23, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (AU:SIG) has released an update.

Sigma Healthcare Ltd has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of October 21, 2024. This shift in holdings could potentially impact the market dynamics for Sigma Healthcare, attracting interest from investors tracking changes in shareholder composition.

