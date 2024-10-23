Sigma Healthcare Sees Change in Substantial Holdings

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (AU:SIG) has released an update.

Sigma Healthcare Ltd has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of October 21, 2024. This shift in holdings could potentially impact the market dynamics for Sigma Healthcare, attracting interest from investors tracking changes in shareholder composition.

For further insights into AU:SIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.