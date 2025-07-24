Sight Sciences, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Sight Sciences will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call for investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc., an eyecare technology company, announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after market close on August 7, 2025. Following the report, management will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results, which investors can access via a live and archived webcast on the company's website. Sight Sciences focuses on developing innovative and minimally invasive technologies for eye care, including its OMNI® and SION® Surgical Systems for glaucoma treatment and the TearCare® System for dry eye disease. The company aims to transform patient care by addressing the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. More details are available on their website.

$SGHT Insider Trading Activity

$SGHT insiders have traded $SGHT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STAFFAN ENCRANTZ has made 9 purchases buying 317,496 shares for an estimated $1,210,121 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALISON BAUERLEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 51,723 shares for an estimated $169,145 .

. PAUL BADAWI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,811 shares for an estimated $153,813 .

. JEREMY B. HAYDEN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,555 shares for an estimated $59,926 .

. MANOHAR K. RAHEJA (EVP, Research & Development) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $53,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID BADAWI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,659 shares for an estimated $37,476 .

. MATTHEW LINK (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,931 shares for an estimated $31,677.

$SGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $SGHT stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SGHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SGHT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

$SGHT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGHT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SGHT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cecilia Furlong from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $4.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $3.6 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Frank Takkinen from Lake Street set a target price of $3.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Thomas Stephan from Stifel set a target price of $4.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Danielle Antalffy from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 01/27/2025

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (“Sight Sciences” or the “Company”), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative technology intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at



www.sightsciences.com



, on the Investors page in the News & Events section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.







About Sight Sciences







Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System and OMNI® Edge Surgical System are implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery technologies (i) indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The OMNI Surgical System is CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical System is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (MGD), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. Visit





www.sightsciences.com





for more information.





Sight Sciences, the Sight Sciences logo, TearCare, and SmartLids are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI and SION are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories.





© 2025 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.







Media contact:











pr@sightsciences.com











Investor contact:







Philip Taylor





Gilmartin Group





415.937.5406









investor.relations@sightsciences.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.