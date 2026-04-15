SigFig Sells Nearly All of Its USXF Stake in $37 Million Move

Key Points

SigFig sold 640,667 shares of USXF; the estimated transaction value was approximately $37.4 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The sale represented a roughly 1.1% change in the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, SigFig held 29,588 shares valued at $1.6 million (as of the latest 13F filing).

USXF now accounts for just 0.05% of fund AUM.

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What happened

According to a regulatory filing dated April 14, 2026, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC reduced its stake in the iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 640,667 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price during the quarter, was $37.4 million. The fund ended the quarter with 29,588 shares, valued at roughly $1.6 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:ITOT: $575.75 million (16.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:AGG: $408.49 million (12.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GSLC: $247.18 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:IUSB: $241.80 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GSIE: $209.54 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of April 14, 2026, shares were trading at $60.40, up roughly 35% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by about 6 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.2 billion Dividend yield 1.01% Expense ratio 0.10% 1-year return 34.7%

ETF snapshot

ESG stands for environmental, social, and governance -- a framework for evaluating companies based on their sustainability practices, social responsibility, and corporate ethics, rather than financial metrics alone.

USXF's investment strategy focuses on tracking the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus Index, targeting U.S. large- and mid-cap companies with strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) profiles while excluding firms involved in controversial activities.

The portfolio is diversified across sectors, with holdings selected based on ESG screening and advanced exclusionary criteria -- resulting in a broad-based, ESG-tilted exposure to U.S. equities.

What this transaction means for investors

SigFig's near-total exit from USXF is notable -- the firm shed more than 95% of its position during the first quarter -- but context matters here. USXF has had a strong run, gaining nearly 35% over the past year and outpacing the broader S&P 500 by about six percentage points. For a diversified wealth manager like SigFig, that kind of outperformance can be a perfectly rational trigger for rebalancing: locking in gains and reallocating capital to keep the portfolio aligned with its target weights.

SigFig is a robo-advisory and wealth management platform known for building broadly diversified, low-cost ETF portfolios for retail clients. Its holdings lean heavily on index funds across U.S. equities, international stocks, and fixed income -- with USXF representing just one ESG-specific slice of that picture. The fact that the firm still holds a small residual position (roughly 30,000 shares) suggests this is less of a full conviction reversal and more of a trim after a strong run.

For everyday investors, the move is a reminder that institutional rebalancing -- even dramatic-looking position cuts -- doesn't always signal a change in a fund's long-term view on an asset. USXF remains a solid option for investors seeking ESG-integrated U.S. equity exposure, and its recent performance demonstrates that responsible investing strategies don't have to come at the cost of returns. Those interested in this space might also consider peer funds like the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) or the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEMKT:DSI) for comparison.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.