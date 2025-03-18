SIGA Technologies Appoints Retired General John Keane to Board of Directors

SIGA Technologies appointed General John Keane to its Board of Directors, enhancing its national security and biodefense expertise.

Quiver AI Summary

SIGA Technologies, Inc. has announced the appointment of Retired U.S. Army General John "Jack" Keane to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. General Keane, a four-star general with 37 years of military service, previously held significant leadership positions in the Army and is an expert in national security and foreign policy. He currently chairs the Institute for the Study of War and runs a consulting firm. SIGA's CEO, Diem Nguyen, expressed excitement about Keane's extensive experience and insight into global security challenges, which will support SIGA's mission to enhance national biodefense capabilities through its antiviral TPOXX. General Keane is also eager to contribute to SIGA's efforts in maintaining national preparedness against evolving threats.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Retired United States Army General John “Jack” Keane to the Board of Directors enhances SIGA Technologies' leadership with significant expertise in national security and foreign policy.

General Keane's background in military leadership and advisory roles may strengthen relationships with government stakeholders, potentially benefiting SIGA's collaboration efforts in biodefense.

General Keane's commitment to national security aligns with SIGA's mission to supply life-saving antiviral TPOXX, reinforcing the company's role in public health and safety initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights various risks associated with future performance, emphasizing the potential for significant uncertainties in SIGA's contracts and market conditions.

The mention of the ability to fulfill obligations under the BARDA Contract implies that any failures could seriously impact company operations and revenues.

The need for further testing or documentation for regulatory approvals indicates potential delays that might affect the market introduction of products, raising concerns about competitive positioning in the biotechnology industry.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to SIGA Technologies' Board of Directors?

Retired United States Army General John “Jack” Keane has been appointed to SIGA's Board of Directors.

What is General Keane's background?

General Keane is a retired four-star general with extensive experience in national security and foreign policy.

What is SIGA Technologies known for?

SIGA Technologies is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for infectious diseases.

What is TPOXX® used for?

TPOXX® is an antiviral medicine approved for treating smallpox and authorized for mpox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications.

How does General Keane view SIGA's mission?

General Keane believes SIGA's focus on biodefense and preparedness is critical for national security amidst evolving threats.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SIGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $SIGA stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (Nasdaq: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, announced today the appointment of Retired United States Army General John “Jack” Keane to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.





General Keane, a retired four-star general, completed 37 years of public service in December 2003, culminating with his appointment as acting Chief of Staff and Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army from 1999 to 2003. He is a foreign policy and national security expert who serves as an advisor to presidents, cabinet officials, members of congress, international leaders, CEOs, and business leaders. He also provides nationwide analysis and commentary in speeches, articles, congressional testimony, and through television and radio interviews. General Keane has served as the Chairman of the Institute for the Study of War since 2007 and as President of GSI, LLC, a consulting firm, since 2004.





General Keane holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fordham University and a master’s degree in philosophy from Western Kentucky University. He is a graduate of the Army War College and the Army Command and General Staff College. Among his numerous awards, General Keane was the first military leader to be honored with the Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Award at the Reagan Library and is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.









"We are honored to welcome General Keane to our Board of Directors,” said Diem Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer of SIGA Technologies. “His extensive experience, spanning a distinguished military career, as well as a deep understanding of U.S. national security and foreign policy, will add a critical dimension to our team. General Keane’s insights into global security challenges will be invaluable as we strive to expand the reach of our life-saving antiviral, collaborating with the Administration and key government stakeholders to bolster our national biodefense capabilities."





"I am delighted to join this dynamic board and contribute to SIGA’s important national security mission,” said General Keane. “Throughout my life in the Army and my work in national security, I’ve seen firsthand how critical preparedness is in protecting our country from evolving threats. SIGA’s commitment to supplying its FDA-approved antiviral TPOXX to the U.S. strategic national stockpile, as well as to international governments, aligns with my strong belief in proactive, strategic readiness. I look forward to helping our partners enhance our biodefense efforts to safeguard our people and our nation."







ABOUT SIGA







SIGA is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company and leader in global health focused on the development of innovative medicines to treat and prevent infectious diseases. With a primary focus on orthopoxviruses, we are dedicated to protecting humanity against the world’s most severe infectious diseases, including those that occur naturally, accidentally, or intentionally. Through partnerships with governments and public health agencies, we work to build a healthier and safer world by providing essential countermeasures against these global health threats. Our flagship product, TPOXX



®



(tecovirimat), is an antiviral medicine approved in the U.S. and Canada for the treatment of smallpox and authorized in Europe, the UK, and Japan for the treatment of smallpox, mpox (monkeypox), cowpox, and vaccinia complications. For more information about SIGA, visit



www.siga.com



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements relating to SIGA’s future business development and plans. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, plans and objectives of management for future operations. The words “may,” “continue,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “target,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and SIGA cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SIGA is not a guarantee of future performance. SIGA’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, some of which are beyond SIGA’s control, including, but not limited to, (i) the risk that BARDA elects, in its sole discretion as permitted under the 75A50118C00019 BARDA Contract (the “BARDA Contract”), not to exercise the remaining unexercised option under the BARDA Contract, (ii) the risk that SIGA may not complete performance under the BARDA Contract on schedule or in accordance with contractual terms, (iii) the risk that the BARDA Contract or U.S. Department of Defense contracts are modified or canceled at the request or requirement of, or SIGA is not able to enter into new contracts to supply TPOXX to, the U.S. Government, (iv) the risk that the nascent international biodefense market does not develop to a degree that allows SIGA to continue to successfully market TPOXX internationally, (v) the risk that potential products, including potential alternative uses or formulations of TPOXX that appear promising to SIGA or its collaborators, cannot be shown to be efficacious or safe in subsequent pre-clinical or clinical trials, (vi) the risk that target timing for deliveries of product to customers, and the recognition of related revenues, are delayed or adversely impacted by the actions, or inaction, of contract manufacturing organizations, or other vendors, within the supply chain, or due to coordination activities between the customer and supply chain vendors, (vii) the risk that SIGA or its collaborators will not obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market these or other potential products or uses, (viii) the risk that SIGA may not be able to secure or enforce sufficient legal rights in its products, including intellectual property protection, (ix) the risk that any challenge to SIGA’s patent and other property rights, if adversely determined, could affect SIGA’s business and, even if determined favorably, could be costly, (x) the risk that regulatory requirements applicable to SIGA’s products may result in the need for further or additional testing or documentation that will delay or prevent SIGA from seeking or obtaining needed approvals to market these products, (xi) the risk that the volatile and competitive nature of the biotechnology industry may hamper SIGA’s efforts to develop or market its products, (xii) the risk that changes in domestic or foreign economic and market conditions may affect SIGA’s ability to advance its research or may affect its products adversely, (xiii) the effect of federal, state, and foreign regulation, including drug regulation and international trade regulation, on SIGA’s businesses, (xiv) the risk of disruptions to SIGA’s supply chain for the manufacture of TPOXX



®



, causing delays in SIGA’s research and development activities, causing delays or the re-allocation of funding in connection with SIGA’s government contracts, or diverting the attention of government staff overseeing SIGA’s government contracts, (xv) risks associated with actions or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling, and (xvi) the risk that the U.S. or foreign governments' responses (including inaction) to national or global economic conditions or infectious diseases, are ineffective and may adversely affect SIGA’s business, as well as the risks and uncertainties included in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and SIGA's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SIGA urges investors and security holders to read those documents free of charge at the SEC's website at



http://www.sec.gov



. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. SIGA does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.











Contacts:















Suzanne Harnett







sharnett@siga.com



























and



























Investors









Media











Jennifer Drew-Bear, Edison Group







Jdrew-bear@edisongroup.com







Holly Stevens, CG Life







hstevens@cglife.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.