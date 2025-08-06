SIGA (SIGA) Q2 Revenue Soars 272%

Key Points GAAP revenue reached $81.1 million in Q2 2025, driven by large U.S. government TPOXX deliveries.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA), a pharmaceutical company known for its antiviral therapies used in biodefense, posted second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025. The most striking news from the release was a dramatic jump in GAAP revenue and profitability, spurred by major deliveries of TPOXX antiviral therapies to U.S. government agencies. GAAP revenues reached $81.1 million, sharply up from $21.8 million for Q2 2024. Operating income climbed to $45.7 million, and Net income (GAAP) was $35.5 million. The period featured a marked improvement in margins and balance sheet strength. Overall, the period was defined by expanded cash reserves and a material capital return through a special dividend.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $81.1 million $21.8 million 271.6% Operating Income $45.7 million $1.1 million 4,054.5% Net Income $35.5 million $1.8 million 1,872.2% EPS – Diluted $0.49 $0.03 1,533.3% Cash and Cash Equivalents (period end) $182.5 million N/A N/A

Business Overview and Core Focus

SIGA Technologies is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and sells antiviral medicines focused on biodefense. Its lead product, TPOXX, comes in oral and intravenous (IV) formulations and is designed to treat smallpox and related diseases. Most of SIGA’s revenue is currently tied to contracts with U.S. government agencies that purchase TPOXX for the Strategic National Stockpile, a repository intended for public health emergencies.

The company’s recent priorities include delivering on large-scale government contracts for both the oral and IV versions of TPOXX, advancing development programs for pediatric and postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) formulations, securing regulatory approvals in new markets, and maintaining supply chain resilience. Key factors for ongoing success are SIGA’s ability to renew or expand government procurement, to win regulatory approval abroad, and to protect its intellectual property around TPOXX and related products.

Quarter Highlights: Revenue Jump, Product Mix, Margins, and Capital Return

During the quarter, SIGA’s financial profile changed substantially due to the timing and size of U.S. government orders. GAAP product sales reached $79.1 million, with approximately $53 million from oral TPOXX and $26 million from IV TPOXX deliveries to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile.

The substantial revenue growth led to a sharp improvement in GAAP profitability. Operating income rose to $45.7 million, while Net income (GAAP) increased to $35.5 million. One factor supporting this leap was the slower pace of growth in cost of sales compared to revenue, as GAAP cost of sales expanded from $12.3 million to $25.6 million. Gross margin benefited from a more favorable product mix. As noted in the filing, “Differences in operating income margin between periods reflects different product mixes in those periods.”

GAAP R&D (research and development) expenses rose to $4.4 million, up from $2.9 million in Q2 2024, as SIGA advanced its pediatric TPOXX program and work to support its IV supply chain. Special contract modifications resulted in $13 million in new funding for pediatric development and $14 million for IV manufacturing. These investments are crucial for lifecycle management and product readiness for broader use, while also increasing collaboration and funding support from the U.S. government (specifically, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, known as BARDA).

SIGA also continued its pattern of shareholder returns. A special dividend of $0.60 per share was paid on May 15, 2025. Strong operational cash flows and disciplined spending allowed GAAP cash and equivalents to climb to $182.5 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $155.4 million at the close of December 2024. No recurring quarterly dividend policy is mentioned, but special dividends have been a regular occurrence in recent years.

Business Model, Product Landscape, and Strategic Context

SIGA’s business is centered almost exclusively on TPOXX antiviral therapies, which come in both oral capsules and IV injection forms. TPOXX is used for the treatment of smallpox, a critical bioterrorism threat, placing SIGA’s core market within the Federal healthcare and national security apparatus. The IV formulation, highlighted this quarter, is especially important for patients unable to swallow oral capsules.

Most revenue comes from long-term government contracts, such as the BARDA 19C agreement, which as of December 31, 2024, can provide up to $602.5 million in funding, contingent on options exercised and future procurement. The pipeline also includes initiatives to extend use of TPOXX for postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pediatric treatments. Regulatory approvals in the U.S. Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and, recently, Japan, support international expansion aims, but international sales remain modest compared to core U.S. government demand.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus

Management noted that future results depend on the timing and scope of government orders. The company did highlight an ongoing active pipeline, pursuit of new and expanded government contracts, and continued investment in manufacturing and regulatory progress for its product family.

For investors, the quarter’s results highlight two key dynamics: the potential for dramatic revenue and profit swings depending on government ordering cycles, and the central role of government contracts to SIGA’s financial model. Strong cash reserves set the stage for more shareholder returns or investment into new programs, but the company’s heavy concentration in TPOXX and reliance on a single customer base remain ongoing risks. Future quarters will hinge on new procurement decisions, the pace of regulatory approvals, and the next steps in product and market diversification for SIGA Technologies.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

