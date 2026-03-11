SIGA Q4 And FY25 Revenue Declines

(RTTNews) - SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, reported a decline in revenue for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2025.

For the fourth quarter, the firm incurred a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with a net income of $45.7 million, or $0.63 per share, in the prior year.

Total revenue declined to $3.8 million from $81.4 million in the year ago.

For the full year 2025, net income slipped to $23.3 million, or $0.32 per share, from $59.2 million, or $0.82 per share, in the prior year.

Total revenue decreased to $94.57 million from $138.72 million in the year ago.

TPOXX product-based revenue for 2025 slipped to $88.05 million from $133.33 million in the year-ago period.

The firm's lead commercial product is TPOXX, an antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus.

Oral TPOXX (tecovirimat capsule) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating smallpox disease in adults and paediatric patients weighing at least 13 kg.

Notably, in January 2026, the firm received a $13 million international procurement order for oral TPOXX.

Also, TPOXX Injection, the intravenous (IV) formulation of TPOXX, has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of smallpox in patients weighing at least 3 kg.

"In 2026, we are focused on building on our long-standing track record as a successful partner to the U.S. Government and international governments to secure new procurement contracts and orders that will serve as the foundation of our revenues in the years ahead," stated Diem Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer.

SIGA has traded between $4.95 and $9.62 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $5.65, up 0.89%.

In the after-hours market, SIGA is down 2.30% at $5.52

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.