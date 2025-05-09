SIG Plc CEO Gavin Slark To Resign; To Join Travis Perkins In New Role

(RTTNews) - SIG plc (SHI.L), a supplier of specialist insulation and building products, announced Friday that it has received notice regarding Chief Executive Officer Gavin Slark's decision to resign from the role.

Slark plans to take up a new role at Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) at the start of 2026.

He will continue as SIG's CEO for a transitionary period, until a date no later than December 31, 2025.

The company said its process to identify a successor as CEO is currently ongoing and further announcements will be made in due course.

Regarding Slark's resignation, Andrew Allner, Chairman, said, "He has steered the Group well through a difficult period in the European construction industry. He will leave in place strong and experienced leaders in each of our businesses, all operating under SIG's well established devolved structure. The whole executive team, together with the Board, are very focused on executing the initiatives in place to improve our businesses, which will continue to drive the Group's operating and financial performance."

