SIG or CFRUY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Jewelry stocks have likely encountered both Signet (SIG) and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Signet and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SIG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.87, while CFRUY has a forward P/E of 28.72. We also note that SIG has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CFRUY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.54.

Another notable valuation metric for SIG is its P/B ratio of 2.15. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CFRUY has a P/B of 9.49.

These metrics, and several others, help SIG earn a Value grade of B, while CFRUY has been given a Value grade of C.

Both SIG and CFRUY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SIG is the superior value option right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

