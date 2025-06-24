Sify Technologies Limited Appoints Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma as New Director on Board

Sify Technologies appoints Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma, an experienced ICT leader, as a new Board Director to enhance strategic growth.

Sify Technologies Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma as a new Director on its Board. Dr. Sharma, a member of the Indian Administrative Service, has over 40 years of experience in leading IT reforms and shaping India's ICT policies, including his pivotal role in launching Aadhaar, the world's largest biometric identity system. His extensive background in the telecom sector includes serving as Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Sify Chairman Mr. Raju Vegesna welcomed Dr. Sharma, emphasizing the value of his experience as Sify seeks to strengthen its market position. Dr. Sharma expressed his enthusiasm for leveraging technology to enhance Sify’s services. Sify Technologies is a leading ICT solutions provider in India, focusing on data center, cloud, network, security, and digital services.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma to the Board brings extensive experience in ICT and telecom, enhancing Sify's strategic leadership.

Dr. Sharma's background in launching Aadhaar, the world's largest biometric identity system, aligns with Sify's focus on technology-enabled operations.

His expertise in administrative reforms and leveraging IT positions Sify well for growth in the emerging digital economy.

The welcome statement from the Chairman suggests a strong commitment to utilize Dr. Sharma's mentorship for establishing Sify's leadership across various business sectors.

Potential Negatives

The press release may highlight a reliance on new appointments to boost company performance, indicating possible underlying concerns about current leadership or direction.

It includes a disclaimer on forward-looking statements, emphasizing the potential risks and uncertainties that may impact the company's future outcomes.

The focus on Dr. Sharma's experience with reforms may unintentionally reflect a need for significant changes within the company's own operational or governance structures.

FAQ

Who is the new Director of Sify Technologies?

Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma has been appointed as a new Director on the Board of Sify Technologies Limited.

What experience does Dr. Sharma bring to Sify?

Dr. Sharma has over 40 years of experience in IT reforms, telecom, and administrative processes, including his role in UIDAI.

What is Dr. Sharma's educational background?

Dr. Sharma holds master's degrees in mathematics and computer science, and a PhD from IIT Delhi.

What is Sify Technologies known for?

Sify Technologies is a leading Digital ICT solutions provider in India, specializing in Data Center, Cloud, Networks, and Security services.

How many businesses use Sify Technologies' services?

Over 10,000 businesses across various sectors use Sify's Data Centers, Networks, and Digital services in India.

Full Release



CHENNAI, India, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma as a new Director on the Board of Sify Technologies Limited.





A member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS 1978, Jharkhand cadre), Dr. Sharma has had a distinguished service record of more than four decades, leading reforms and leveraging IT to simplify administrative processes, thus, contributing to shaping India’s policies in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).





As the founding Director General and Mission Director of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Dr. Sharma helped formulate and launch Aadhaar, India’s first and the world’s largest biometric identity system, an experience that eventual found expression in a process biography- ‘Making of Aadhaar: World’s largest Identity Platform’.





Dr. Sharma’s extensive experience in the telecom industry dates back to his time as the Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and as the Secretary of the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (Ministry of Communications and Information Technology).





Dr. Sharma holds a master’s degree in mathematics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, a master’s in computer science from University of California, Riverside, and a PhD from IIT, Delhi.





Welcoming him on board,



Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman



, said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Sharma to our Board. As Sify scales, Dr. Sharma’s experience and ringside view of technology-enabled operations are valuable strengths from which Sify can gain. Sify will bank heavily on his mentorship as it strives to establish a leadership position across all its businesses”.







Dr. Sharma



said, “I am happy to join the Board of Sify Technologies. In my professional ascent, I have always viewed technology as an enabler and catalyst for large scale implementation of social welfare measures. It is this experience that can help scale Sify’s services”.







About Sify Technologies







A multiple year winner of the Golden Peacock award for Corporate Governance from the Institute of Directors, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, medium and small businesses.





Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.





More than 10,000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1,600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom, UAE and Singapore.





Sify,



www.sify.com



, Sify Technologies and



www.sifytechnologies.com



are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.





For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at



www.sec.gov



, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.





