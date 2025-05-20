Sify Technologies Launches Pay-per-Use Model for AI Cloud Services with NVIDIA-Certified Data Centers

Sify Technologies launches a pay-per-use model for AI Cloud Services, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in India's digital infrastructure.

Sify Technologies Limited, a leading Digital ICT solutions provider in India, has launched a Pay-per-use model to enhance access to AI Cloud Services, coinciding with the certification of its DGX-Ready Data Centers in Chennai and Noida by NVIDIA. This new pricing structure allows for hourly rates that include all hosting and infrastructure costs, thereby lowering entry barriers for businesses looking to leverage high-performance GPU Cloud capabilities. With this initiative, Sify enables rapid deployment of NVIDIA platforms, supporting the growing AI market in India. The company aims to position India as a global hub for AI workloads, leveraging its extensive network and infrastructure to facilitate innovation and attract global enterprises.

Sify Technologies has launched a unique Pay-per-use model designed to support the increasing demand for AI Cloud Services, making it easier for businesses to adopt AI technologies.

The company has expanded its portfolio of DGX-Ready Data Centers, certified by NVIDIA, enhancing its capabilities to cater to high-performance computing requirements.

The introduction of an hourly pricing model reduces traditional entry-cost barriers for GPU Cloud partners, promoting quicker deployment and responsiveness to the AI market.

Sify's infrastructure and expertise are positioned to establish India as a global hub for AI workloads, aligning with the country's increasing prominence in the global AI landscape.

The introduction of a pay-per-use model could indicate previous pricing strategies were not meeting market demands, suggesting some vulnerability in Sify's competitive positioning.

The reliance on NVIDIA-certified platforms may expose Sify to risks if NVIDIA's market position changes or if there are supply chain disruptions impacting GPU availability.

The forward-looking statements caution about risks and uncertainties, potentially undermining investor confidence regarding the company's future performance and strategic direction.

What is Sify Technologies' new Pay-per-use model?

Sify Technologies has launched a unique Pay-per-use model for AI Cloud Services, offering hourly pricing for data center services.

How does the Pay-per-use model benefit businesses?

The model removes entry-cost barriers and fixed infrastructure risks, enabling faster deployment for GPU Cloud partners in the AI market.

Where are Sify's DGX-Ready Data Centers located?

Sify's DGX-Ready Data Centers are located in Chennai, Noida, and Navi Mumbai, all certified under NVIDIA's DGX-Ready program.

Which NVIDIA platforms does Sify support?

Sify supports NVIDIA platforms including H100, H200, B200, GB200 NVL72, and GB300 NVL72, including their liquid-cooled variants.

What services does Sify provide in addition to colocation?

Sify offers global connectivity, IT infrastructure management, and a range of managed services as part of its converged ICT ecosystem.

CHENNAI, India, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider, announced the launch of its unique Pay-per-use model to support the burgeoning requirements for AI Cloud Services.





This follows the recent expansion of Sify’s portfolio of DGX-Ready Data Centers, certified for up to 130 KW/rack capacity under NVIDIA’s DGX-Ready Data Center program – Sify’s latest hyperscale data centers in Chennai and Noida have now been certified by NVIDIA, joining Sify’s Navi Mumbai data center which was certified in 2024. Sify will offer this innovative, colocation pricing program at all three of these campus locations.





The hourly pricing model is inclusive of hosting, power and infrastructure costs. By pricing its services on an hourly basis, Sify is removing the entry-cost barrier and fixed-cost infrastructure risk, enabling its GPU Cloud partners to set up and respond quickly to the growing AI market. Sify’s converged ICT ecosystem will also offer an extensive array of services like Global connectivity, White Glove IT infrastructure and Managed Services. Initially, Sify will support the NVIDIA H100, H200, B200, GB200 NVL72, and GB300 NVL72 platforms, including liquid-cooled variants.





Sharad Agarwal, CEO, Sify Infinit Spaces Limited



, the data center subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited, said “By investing ahead in state-of-the-art infrastructure, Sify already has the most extensive footprint of NVIDIA-certified data centers and a network connectivity with the lowest latency to hyperscale clouds. Now, by introducing colocation pricing on an hourly basis, we aim to make it much faster and easier to deploy these platforms in India to support on-demand applications. Sify’s colocation partners can bring the latest NVIDIA GPUs to India, while Sify will manage all of the local infrastructure to support this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.”





“India is rapidly emerging as a pivotal player in the global AI race, with its deep talent pool, cost advantages, and rapidly advancing digital infrastructure. Sify’s pay-per-use colocation model, built on NVIDIA-certified platforms, is a timely innovation that removes traditional barriers to AI adoption. By enabling global enterprises to tap into India’s AI capabilities through scalable, high-performance infrastructure, Sify is well positioned to support domestic innovation and position India as a global hub for AI workloads and transformation,” quoted



Rajiv Ranjan, Associate Research Director, IDC Asia Pacific



About Sify Technologies







A multiple times award winner of the Golden Peacock from the Institute of Directors for Corporate Governance, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.





Sify’s infrastructure, comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.





More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore. Sify,



www.sify.com



, Sify Technologies and



www.sifytechnologies.com



are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.





For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended March 31, 2024, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at





www.sec.gov





, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.





Sify Technologies Limited







Praveen Krishna





Investor Relations & Public Relations





+91 9840926523







praveen.krishna@sifycorp.com









20:20 Media







Nikhila Kesavan





+91 9840124036







nikhila.kesavan@2020msl.com













Weber Shandwick











Lucia Domville





+1-212 546-8260







LDomville@webershandwick.com













