Sify Technologies launches GPU cloud CloudInfinit+AI

Sify Technologies (SIFY) announced the launch of GPU Cloud, CloudInfinit+AI Platform offering GPU-as-a-Service. Sify CloudInfinit+AI offer Enterprise cloud users GPU-as-a-Service. This platform is a tangential leap over Sify’s existing portfolio of services. GPU-as-a-Service is a cloud-based offering that provides users with access to powerful Graphics Processing Units on a pay-as-you-go basis. This service is designed to support compute-intensive tasks such as machine learning, deep learning, model training, inferencing, data analytics, rendering, and scientific simulations, which require significant processing power. Key Features of the service will be Scalability where users can scale their GPU resources both ways, allowing for flexibility in handling varying workloads without the need for significant capital investment in hardware, accessibility of high-performance computing to a wider range of users, including startups and small businesses that may not have the resources to invest in expensive GPU infrastructure and the cost-effectiveness of using a subscription model. Importantly, GPU-as-a-Service democratizes access to high-performance computing resources, enabling organizations to leverage advanced technology for innovation and efficiency.

