Sify Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sify (SIFY) reported a fourth-quarter loss to owners of INR 361 million compared to a loss of INR 578 million, a year ago. EBITDA increased to INR 2.93 billion from INR 1.90 billion. Revenue was INR 12.0 billion compared to INR 9.7 billion.

For fiscal year, revenue was INR 44.9 billion, an increase of 13% over last year. EBITDA was INR 9.9 billion, an increase of 31% over last year. As of March 31, 2026, Sify provides services via 1224 fibre nodes, up 8% from same quarter last year.

Shares of Sify are trading at $13.01, down 5.42%.

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