Sify Infinit Spaces Limited Achieves NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Certification for New AI-Ready Facilities in Chennai and Noida

Sify's Chennai and Noida data centers achieve NVIDIA DGX-Ready certification, enhancing AI infrastructure capabilities with liquid cooling technology.

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, the data center subsidiary of Sify Technologies, has announced that its new AI-ready facilities in Chennai and Noida are now certified under the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program and are equipped for liquid cooling, following the Rabale facility's certification as the first in India. This NVIDIA certification indicates that Sify's data centers can support high-capacity AI workloads, with specifications compliant to ASHRAE temperature guidelines. CEO Sharad Agarwal emphasized that this achievement underscores Sify’s commitment to providing resilient infrastructure for the growing demands of AI in business. NVIDIA's Senior Director, Tony Paikeday, also noted that these facilities offer world-class AI infrastructure, which is essential for the evolving needs of enterprises in India.

Potential Positives

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited has achieved NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center certification for its Chennai and Noida facilities, marking it as the first provider in India with multiple certified locations.

The certification ensures that Sify's facilities are equipped to support AI workloads, reflecting the company’s commitment to investing in advanced infrastructure for the evolving digital ecosystem.

This recognition positions Sify as a leader in the AI infrastructure space, potentially attracting new enterprise clients seeking world-class data center capabilities.

By aligning with NVIDIA's standards, Sify enhances its reputation and credibility in the competitive ICT services market.

Potential Negatives

Potential investor concerns regarding the forward-looking statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results significantly.

Dependence on the certification from NVIDIA may suggest a reliance on third-party validation for the company’s technology capabilities, which could raise questions about their inherent value.

The announcement focuses heavily on infrastructure advancements but does not provide information on specific customer adoption or demand, leaving uncertainty about market reception.

FAQ

What is the significance of Sify's NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center certification?

The certification represents Sify's commitment to building resilient infrastructure for AI workloads, enabling enterprises to leverage advanced data center capabilities.

Where are Sify’s newly certified AI-ready data centers located?

The new AI-ready facilities are located in Chennai and Noida, India.

What types of workloads are supported by Sify's NVIDIA-certified data centers?

The data centers support diverse AI training and inference workloads, enabling a full enterprise AI lifecycle.

What cooling solution does Sify’s data center utilize?

Sify’s facilities use liquid cooling solutions that comply with ASHRAE’s 30 years ambient temperature guidelines.

What is Sify Technologies known for in the ICT sector?

Sify Technologies is recognized as India's leading Digital ICT solutions provider, offering extensive infrastructure and services for businesses of all sizes.

CHENNAI, India, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Sify Infinit Spaces Limited





, the data center subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:



SIFY



), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning data center, cloud, networks, security and digital services, today announced that their new AI ready facilities at Chennai and Noida are now part of the





NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program





and certified for liquid cooling. Sify’s Mumbai, Rabale facility was the first to be certified in India.





The NVIDIA certification represents Sify’s data center deployment solution specifications to support up to 200 KW/rack capacity. The cooling solution also complies with ASHRAE’s 30 years ambient temperature guidelines.









NVIDIA DGX systems





provides a purpose-built platform for enterprise AI, powering diverse AI training and inference workloads. The





DGX platform





offers advanced compute density, performance and scale with a single, unified system that can power the complete enterprise AI lifecycle.





Speaking on the significant certification,



Sharad Agarwal, CEO, Sify Infinit Spaces Limited



, said, “Sify’s Chennai 02-Siruseri and Noida 02 data centers are now NVIDIA certified. These, along with our Rabale facility, which was the first to be certified, make us the first provider in India part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program. This certification reflects our commitment to building industry-leading, resilient infrastructure. As AI-ready workloads emerge as a business imperative, such accreditations ensure our facilities are future-ready and fully equipped to support the evolving digital ecosystem. Sify continues to invest in strengthening this foundation for the AI-driven future.”





“AI is becoming a fundamental pillar of business operations, demanding data centers that are purpose-built for next-generation workloads,” said



Tony Paikeday, Senior Director, AI systems, NVIDIA



. “With Sify’s Chennai and Noida facilities achieving NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center certification for liquid cooling, Indian enterprises have access to world-class AI infrastructure designed to securely scale and drive the next wave of transformative intelligence.”







About Sify Technologies







A multiple year Golden Peacock winner for Corporate Governance from the Institute of Directors, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.





Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.





More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.





Sify,





www.sify.com





, Sify Technologies and





www.sifytechnologies.com





are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.







