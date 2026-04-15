SIF vs. AIRI: Which Aerospace Components Stock Is the Better Buy?

Aerospace and defense manufacturers continue to navigate a demanding operating landscape shaped by evolving end-market requirements, supply chain constraints and the need for precision-driven execution. Within this environment, SIFCO Industries, Inc. SIF and Air Industries Group AIRI represent two specialized participants in the aerospace supply chain, each with a distinct operating focus. SIF is primarily engaged in the production of forgings, machined components and sub-assemblies, supporting aerospace, defense, energy and emerging commercial space applications through an integrated manufacturing process. By contrast, AIRI concentrates on high-precision components and assemblies, including landing gear, flight controls and engine-related parts, serving major aerospace contractors and government-linked programs as both a Tier One and Tier Two supplier.

SIFCO’s business model is rooted in materials expertise and process capabilities, enabling it to serve a diverse set of end markets while maintaining flexibility to adapt to shifting aerospace and energy demand cycles. Air Industries Group, on the other hand, is more deeply embedded in mission-critical aerospace platforms, where long-term agreements and program participation can support visibility but also tie performance to specific defense and aviation programs. While both companies operate within the same broader industry, their differing approaches to manufacturing, customer relationships and market exposure create distinct risk-reward dynamics. This raises an important consideration for investors: which of these companies offers a more compelling positioning within the evolving aerospace and defense landscape? Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: SIF vs. AIRI

SIF (up 155.9%) has outperformed AIRI (down 1.5%) over the past three months. In the past year, SIFCO has rallied 553.1% compared with Air Industries Group’s gain of 2.8%.



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Meanwhile, SIF is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 1.1X, above its median of 0.3X over the past five years. AIRI’s trailing sales multiple sits at 0.3X, below its last five-year median of 0.4X. SIF and AIRI both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Aerospace sector’s average of 3.5X.



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Factors Driving SIFCO Stock

SIFCO’s operational improvements have played a central role in strengthening its performance, with increased production throughput and a more disciplined approach to managing fixed costs, enhancing overall efficiency. These efforts point to a business that is beginning to benefit from operating leverage, where incremental gains in output translate more effectively into improved margins and profitability, reflecting better execution across its manufacturing processes.

SIF is also supported by sustained demand across its core aerospace and defense end markets, where its engineered forgings remain critical to both commercial and military applications. A stable order backlog indicates continued customer requirements and provides a degree of visibility, allowing SIFCO to maintain consistent production levels while navigating broader industry cycles. This demand backdrop underpins revenue stability and supports ongoing operational momentum.

At the same time, SIFCO’s strategic realignment toward its core aerospace forging operations has helped sharpen its business focus. The divestiture of non-core international operations reflects an effort to streamline the portfolio and concentrate on areas with stronger long-term potential. This shift enables more targeted capital allocation and operational focus, positioning SIF to enhance efficiency and better capitalize on opportunities within its primary markets.

Factors Driving Air Industries Group Stock

Demand visibility remains a key driver, supported by a meaningful level of unfilled contract value that includes both funded orders and potential volumes under long-term agreements. Air Industries Group’s exposure to military aircraft programs, where a significant portion of its products ultimately end up, reinforces this visibility, as such platforms typically involve multi-year production and maintenance cycles. This linkage to defense programs helps sustain order flow and provides a degree of stability despite broader industry fluctuations.

AIRI’s positioning as a specialized manufacturer of precision components also underpins performance. The company produces critical assemblies such as landing gear, flight controls and engine-related components that are integral to well-established aerospace platforms. These parts require high engineering precision and must meet strict certification standards, resulting in long qualification cycles. This creates structural barriers to entry and supports long-standing relationships with major aerospace and defense prime contractors, embedding Air Industries Group within complex and durable supply chains.

Strategic transformation initiatives are another factor influencing the stock, particularly the planned merger with Tenax Aerospace. This transaction is intended to expand Air Industries Group’s capabilities beyond manufacturing into areas such as aircraft sourcing, financing and program support services. By broadening its operating scope and leveraging Tenax’s established relationships with government customers, AIRI aims to diversify its business mix and deepen its participation across the aerospace value chain, although execution and integration remain important considerations.

Choose SIF Over AIRI Now

While both SIFCO and Air Industries Group operate within the aerospace components space, their current positioning reflects different stages of the business cycle and varying investor expectations. SIF has delivered strong stock performance, supported by improving operations, better cost discipline and steady demand across its core aerospace and defense markets. That momentum suggests the market is increasingly recognizing its turnaround, although part of this progress now appears to be reflected in its share price.

AIRI, on the other hand, presents a more mixed picture. The company benefits from long-term program exposure, a meaningful backlog and deep integration into mission-critical aerospace platforms, which together support revenue visibility. At the same time, its ongoing strategic transition, including the planned expansion into aviation services, introduces both potential upside and execution uncertainty. This combination may explain the relatively muted stock performance, as investors weigh future opportunities against near-term risks.

From a valuation standpoint, both stocks continue to trade at levels that appear modest relative to the broader aerospace sector, suggesting room for re-rating if execution remains on track. However, SIF’s clearer operational momentum and improving business fundamentals provide stronger near-term visibility, while AIRI’s story is more dependent on successful strategic execution.

Given this backdrop, SIF appears to offer a more favorable balance between execution, visibility and upside potential, making it the more compelling aerospace components stock at this point.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.