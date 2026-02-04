Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Price Target Increased by 13.71% to 38.42

The average one-year price target for Sierra Bancorp (NasdaqGS:BSRR) has been revised to $38.42 / share. This is an increase of 13.71% from the prior estimate of $33.79 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.12% from the latest reported closing price of $36.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sierra Bancorp. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 13.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSRR is 0.03%, an increase of 15.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.49% to 9,577K shares. The put/call ratio of BSRR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 583K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 12.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 431K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 383K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 11.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 372K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 294K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 53.67% over the last quarter.

